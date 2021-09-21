Tradition Senior Living Announces Groundbreaking in Fort Worth for The Tradition-Clearfork

Located on approximately 6 acres along the Trinity River with miles of walking trails, the nine-story independent living community is being constructed at 5755 Clearfork Main Street. A five-story assisted living and memory care community, located on the same site, will front 3033 Acme Brick Plaza. A soft opening is scheduled for spring 2023, with final completion slated for summer 2023.

Ideally situated in the heart of Fort Worth, The Tradition-Clearfork marks a new phase of residential growth in the 270-acre Clearfork mixed-use development, which includes the popular Shops at Clearfork, exciting dining and entertainment, living and office destinations, and ample green spaces.

"We are very excited to partner with the Edwards family in one of my favorite Texas cities," said Jonathan Perlman, Sr., Founder and CEO of Tradition Senior Living, LP. "Our Houston and Dallas locations have enjoyed tremendous success, and our residents are very proud to call The Tradition their home. We look forward to providing our residents with a lifestyle and community that takes advantage of this amazing location."

The Tradition-Clearfork is the fifth community developed by the family-owned, Texas-based company, which was founded by Jonathan Perlman, Sr. and now includes his sons Jonathan Jr. and Holt Perlman, who are integral members of The Tradition executive team.

Featuring resort-style living with ultra-inclusive services, for which The Tradition will be home to 214 large one- and two-bedroom independent living residences with private balconies, 95 one- and two-bedroom assisted living and memory care residences, and three furnished suites for residents' overnight guests. Units range from 880 square-feet to 2,200 square-feet. At Clearfork, The Tradition will continue its more than eleven years of successfully operating strictly as a rental community with no large buy-in fee. Residents will have access to 24-hour concierge, valet, secure parking, and transportation options. Elegantly decorated, light-filled common areas will include lounges, card rooms, a movie theater, and common areas for daily social activities and wellness programs. Restaurants will offer chef-driven a la carte menus, a refined wine list, and signature cocktails. Comprehensive fitness areas will include an indoor pool, a weight room, and a group-exercise room for classes taught by in-house fitness instructors. Outdoor areas will feature lush landscaping, ample gathering areas, and a dog park. Security features include IP cameras, an electronic visitor management system, an access-controlled garage, and an innovative emergency response system. But the community's most underestimated security amenity will be the natural gas generators that provide electrical backup for the entire community.

Conveniently located near the Texas Health Medical Center, The Tradition-Clearfork is two miles west of Texas Christian University, two miles south of Westover Hills, and a short drive to downtown Fort Worth.

Jackson & Ryan Architects is the architect of record and Rogers-O'Brien Construction is the general contractor.

ABOUT TRADITION SENIOR LIVING, LP

Tradition Senior Living is a Texas limited partnership engaged solely in the development, construction and management of a growing number of Tradition Senior Living communities. Management is administered in-house by personnel who have corporate-level experience in the senior living industry. Founder and CEO Jonathan Perlman, Sr. has worked in the senior living industry for the past 24 years and has experience in all phases of the business. Prior to founding Tradition Senior Living, Perlman was involved in the development, finance, construction, marketing and management of nine senior housing projects encompassing more than 1,800 units. Tradition Senior Living's Dallas communities comprise a total of 639 units across two campuses. The first community, The Tradition-Prestonwood, opened in 2010; the second, The Tradition-Lovers Lane, opened in 2014. The third and fourth communities, The Tradition-Buffalo Speedway and The Tradition-Woodway, are in Houston and opened in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and house a combined total of 622 residences. www.TheTradition.com

