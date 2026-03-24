Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony Room "Sho-fu-an" within Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo to Resume Operations from Monday, April 6, 2026

News provided by

Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd.

Mar 24, 2026, 02:00 ET

- Certified Japanese Tea Ceremony Master to Provide Tea Ceremony and "Tencha" Tea Preparation Experiences with English Commentary for Small Groups of Guests -

TOKYO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. will resume operation of its Japanese tea ceremony room "Sho-fu-an" on the 10th floor of its Main Tower from Monday, April 6, 2026. The tea ceremony room had been closed since May 2024 for floor renovation work.

Experience image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202603175812/_prw_PI1fl_2hyIxBnh.jpg 

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.co.jp/en/guide/shofuan/ 

"Sho-fu-an" is a traditional Japanese tea ceremony room established when the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo first opened in 1971. To commemorate the room's reopening, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo will offer two types of Japanese cultural experiences for small groups of guests, including the "Tea Ceremony Experience" and "Tencha Tea Preparation Experience," both featuring English commentary and performed by a tea ceremony master. During the "Tea Ceremony Experience," guests will enjoy matcha tea and Japanese sweets while a tea ceremony master offers an introduction to the tearoom. In the "Tencha Tea Preparation Experience," guests will personally prepare matcha themselves.

Located in Tokyo's new central business district in Shinjuku, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo offers exceptional convenience as a base for both tourism and business. Given that 80% to 90% of the hotel's guests are inbound travelers, the hotel has developed various Japanese cultural experiences and workshops to enrich their stays. The reopening of "Sho-fu-an" will further enhance the value of guests' stay at the hotel.

Experience overview
- Venue: 10th Floor, Main Tower / Japanese Tea Ceremony Room "Sho-fu-an"
- Operating period: Monday, April 6 to Sunday, August 30, 2026
- Days of operation:
Mondays and Sundays in April, May and June
Wednesdays and Sundays in July and August

About More Experience Details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603175812-O1-6b25FPSu.pdf 

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603175812-O3-LFKz0otj.pdf 

SOURCE Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts Traditional Performing Arts Up Close in Hotel Lobby: "Experience Spirit of Season through Art of Kagurazaka Geisha"

Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. is hosting an event titled "Experience the Spirit of the Season through the Art of Kagurazaka Geisha" in its hotel lobby...

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts "25th Hinamatsuri Doll Festival Celebration," Featuring Magnificent 5,000 Hanging Art Ornaments and Beautiful Folding Screen Displays

Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. will host "Hinamatsuri Doll Festival Celebration" from February 1 (Sunday) to March 31 (Tuesday), 2026, with displays of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Art

Art

Entertainment

Entertainment

Travel

Travel

Hotels and Resorts

Hotels and Resorts

News Releases in Similar Topics