Traditional Marketing is Dead. "The End of Marketing" is Available for Pre-Order Now

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The old way of marketing is dead, and the only way to survive in this digital era is to not just have a social media presence but to get back to the root of why people are on social media: to be social!

In The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI — a new book by digital marketing influencer Carlos Gil and published by Kogan Page — marketers, salespeople and anyone else who's tired of drowning in the digital ocean will learn how to rise above the noise to more effectively reach customers online.

The End of Marketing is available for pre-order on Amazon now and through Kogan Page as of with the book launching on October 28, 2019, worldwide.

Readers will learn how to accomplish key shifts that brands need to embrace, such as acting more like DJ Khaled or Kim Kardashian and less like a brand. In other words, embrace the human side of your company, both in terms of featuring real people that comprise your brand and in terms of the way you communicate with your customers, and you'll be more likely to build loyal, engaged audiences.

"Don't blame Facebook if you're not getting anywhere on social media. You need to become a better marketer, and that starts by learning how to showcase the human side of your brand," says Carlos Gil, author of The End of Marketing and CEO of digital agency Gil Media Co. "People go online and use social media to connect with real people, not faceless brands, and I think this book will help more companies make this shift."

The book is available for pre-order in both paperback and hardcover versions, and it includes a foreword from another prominent digital marketing expert, Brian Solis.

About Carlos Gil

Carlos Gil is the author of The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI, international keynote speaker, and award-winning digital storyteller with over a decade of experience leading social media strategy for global brands including LinkedIn, Winn-Dixie, Save-A-Lot and BMC Software. A first-generation Latino, Gil's work has been featured by CNNMoney, Harvard Business Review, Social Media Examiner, Inc., and Entrepreneur Magazine in addition to dozens of trade publications.

Presently, Gil is the CEO and founder of Gil Media Co., a full-service digital marketing firm based in Los Angeles, which works with Fortune 500 clients. As a dynamic and charismatic speaker, his speaking pedigree includes bilingual keynote speeches for clients across the United States, Europe, and South America, in addition to presenting at prominent marketing industry events such as Social Media Marketing World and SXSW.

You can connect with Gil on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

