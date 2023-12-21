Traditional Or Quirky? Survey Shows Which Stocking Stuffers Are Most Popular

News provided by

Duck® Brand

21 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Research from Duck® brand finds Americans prefer to find practical gifts inside their stockings

AVON, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cherished tradition of filling stockings to the brim with small surprises adds an element of mystery and delight to holiday celebrations. From gift cards to electric razors, a new survey from Duck® brand finds that while most people look forward to the thrill of unwrapping their tiny treasures, many discover an eclectic mix of items inside. 

Among the weirdest things people have received in their stockings, coal—a surprising 18% of respondents have received this—a can of sardines, slime, olives and toilet paper top the list. Although the survey shows Americans love giving oddities, the presents people typically receive in their stocking are more traditional: gift cards (71%) are the most popular, followed by snacks, like dried fruit and candy, and self-care items, like lip balm and makeup.  

"Slipping quirky gifts into stockings can make family and friends laugh, but the majority (78%) of people would rather receive a present that is practical or useful over weird or funny," says Ashley Luke, product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "We also found most people feel stocking fillers are underrated Christmas gifts, and one of the reasons they appreciate these presents is it helps them save money on essentials they normally would have to buy for themselves." 

What are some practical gifts to give? More than half of respondents have gotten kitchen and bath accessories and the other half have found tape, like craft tape, Duck Tape® and painting tape, inside their holiday surprise. 

Duck® brand offers a variety of useful home and DIY products that are small enough to fit inside a stocking. From the hooks and holders in the EasyMounts® Mounting System to the Original Duck Tape® brand duct tape and even mounting and painting tape, there's several options to choose from. 

For more information and stocking stuffer ideas, visit DuckBrand.com.  

*Survey conducted by Duck® brand in December 2023 polled 1,000 Americans to learn about stocking stuffer trends. 

ABOUT DUCK® BRAND

The Duck® brand offers an array of tapes, moving and packing supplies, shelf liner and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Duck® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information and everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our nearly 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape) and (Facebook.com/TheDuckBrand), following us on Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram (@TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SOURCE Duck® Brand

Also from this source

NEW RESEARCH UNCOVERS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES FOR FIRST-TIME MOVERS

NEW RESEARCH UNCOVERS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES FOR FIRST-TIME MOVERS

From broken belongings to going over budget, moving comes with its fair share of challenges and stresses. Recent research completed by Duck® brand...
Duck® brand Announces Top 10 Finalists in 23rd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest

Duck® brand Announces Top 10 Finalists in 23rd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest

After reviewing nearly 200 entries, Duck® brand reveals the top 10 finalists in the 23rd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest. Hailing from as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.