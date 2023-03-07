TRADITIONS BANCORP AND TRADITIONS BANK ANNOUNCE RETIREMENT OF CHARTER BOARD MEMBER, JOHN D. BROWN

YORK, Pa., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRBK) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Traditions Bank, (collectively, "Traditions"), with administrative headquarters in York Township, Pennsylvania, has announced the retirement of John D. Brown from its Board of Directors effective at its April 18, 2023 annual meeting.

Brown is one of the institution's six original independent community Board Directors. He served as chair of the compensation committee from the bank's inception until June 2022. As founder and retired Board Director of Blockhouse, Inc, and retired Managing Director of Blockhouse Properties based in York, John Brown is also the namesake for York College's J.D. Brown Entrepreneurship Center, which serves to link the region's entrepreneurial community with the knowledge and resources of York College through their early-stage incubator, student engagement, and campus and community programs.

"John Brown is an innovator, investor, and true success story," noted Traditions Founder and Chairman Michael Kochenour. "We are fortunate that two decades ago, the idea of forming a true community bank spoke to him. John was excited about the prospect, and his vision for expansion coupled with his dedication to central Pennsylvania helped to fuel our plans of strategic organic growth."

"It has been personally satisfying to be a part of an organization so deeply committed to its Core Values," reflects Brown. "I believe that is why the bank has been so successful since day one, and why it will continue to grow for many years to come. I will remain a strong advocate, and I look forward to seeing what is next for Traditions Bank."

"We wish John Brown the very best and thank him for his wisdom, influence, and loyalty," stated CEO Eugene Draganosky. "John has made immense contributions to the organization and the community over the past twenty years, and we have all benefitted from his entrepreneurial talent."

About Traditions Bank

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Traditions Bank operates seven full-service branch offices located in York, Hanover, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. With assets of $777 million as of December 31, 2022, and 170 associates, Traditions Bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank is a leading provider of residential mortgages and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade. To learn more about Traditions Bank, visit www.traditions.bank.

