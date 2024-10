Traditions Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORK, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, 2024, the Board of Directors of Traditions Bancorp (OTC Pink: TRBK), parent company of Traditions Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on November 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2024.

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Traditions Bank operates eight full-service branch offices located in York, Hanover, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. With assets of $859 million as of June 30, 2024, and 140 associates, Traditions Bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank is a leading provider of residential mortgages and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade.

