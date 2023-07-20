Traditions Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend

News provided by

Traditions Bancorp, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 17:05 ET

YORK, Pa., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, 2023, the Board of Directors of Traditions Bancorp (OTC Pink: TRBK), parent company of Traditions Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on August 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2023.

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Traditions Bank operates seven full-service branch offices located in York, Hanover, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. With assets of $808 million as of March 31, 2023, and 170 associates, Traditions Bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank is a leading provider of residential mortgages and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade.

To learn more about Traditions Bancorp, visit www.traditionsbancorp.com.

SOURCE Traditions Bancorp, Inc.

