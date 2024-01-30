Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings and Results for 2023
30 Jan, 2024, 05:53 ET
YORK, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRBK), parent company of Traditions Bank, reported net income of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 million in the linked quarter and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income was $4.9 million for the full year versus $5.7 million for 2022. The company reported earnings per share (diluted) of 24 cents for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 51 cents in the linked quarter and 38 cents for the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year earnings per share (diluted) was $1.77 compared to $2.01 for 2022. Unrealized investment portfolio losses, flowing through Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, have decreased to $11.1 million at quarter end compared to $14.3 million in the linked quarter. Book value per common share was $23.31 on December 31, 2023, versus $22.00 in the linked quarter and $20.44 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
"Traditions Bancorp's 2023 performance was impacted by slowed mortgage banking activity and higher funding costs driven by the FOMC's decision to keep interest rates higher for longer to stem inflation," stated Eugene J. Draganosky, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "To offset these earnings pressures, we curtailed portfolio loan growth in the latter half of the year to preserve capital, prudently managed our cost of funds by employing laddered diversified funding strategies, and undertook a strategic realignment. This includes a $3.0 million reduction in 2024 non-interest expense. These proactive decisions have allowed us to better position the company for the future."
Quarterly Highlights – Fourth Quarter 2023 versus Fourth Quarter 2022
YTD Highlights – Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023, versus Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Credit Quality and Capital Insights:
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited):
Selected Financial Data
Dec 31,
2023
|
Dec 31,
2022
|
Investment securities
|
$
|
111,817
|
$
|
126,972
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
668,813
|
597,950
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
3,730
|
7,155
|
Total assets
|
840,073
|
776,833
|
Deposits
|
731,051
|
672,294
|
Borrowings
|
32,500
|
36,249
|
Shareholders' equity
|
63,786
|
56,983
|
Common book value per common share
|
$
|
23.31
|
$
|
20.44
|
Tier 1 book value per common share
|
$
|
27.35
|
$
|
24.69
|
Allowance/loans
|
0.56 %
|
1.20 %
|
Non-performing assets/total assets
|
0.47 %
|
0.30 %
|
Tier 1 capital/average assets
|
8.70 %
|
8.74 %
|
Tier 1 capital/risk-weighted assets
|
11.53 %
|
11.27 %
|
Total capital/risk-weighted assets
|
12.12 %
|
12.45 %
|
Common shares outstanding
|
2,737
|
2,788
|
Three months ended Dec 31,
|
Twelve months ended Dec 31,
|
Selected Operations Data
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Interest income
|
$
|
10,918
|
$
|
8,178
|
$
|
40,244
|
$
|
27,769
|
Interest expense
|
(4,853)
|
(1,716)
|
(14,395)
|
(2,669)
|
Net interest income
|
6,065
|
6,462
|
25,849
|
25,100
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(194)
|
-
|
(424)
|
-
|
Investment securities gains (losses)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gains on sale of mortgages
|
787
|
402
|
3,568
|
4,686
|
Other income
|
496
|
485
|
2,181
|
1,985
|
Other expense
|
(6,363)
|
(6,067)
|
(25,110)
|
(24,731)
|
Income before income taxes
|
791
|
1,282
|
6,064
|
7,040
|
Income taxes
|
(135)
|
(208)
|
(1,135)
|
(1,294)
|
Net income
|
$
|
656
|
$
|
1,074
|
$
|
4,929
|
$
|
5,746
|
Earnings per common share (basic)
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.38
|
$
|
1.78
|
$
|
2.03
|
Earnings per common share (diluted)
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.38
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
2.01
|
Return on average assets
|
0.31 %
|
0.55 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.76 %
|
Return on average equity
|
4.29 %
|
7.77 %
|
8.07 %
|
9.69 %
|
Net interest margin
|
2.94 %
|
3.44 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.46 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
86.59 %
|
82.56 %
|
79.47 %
|
77.84 %
|
Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans
|
0.07 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
Average common shares
|
2,755
|
2,811
|
2,771
|
2,828
SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This release contains forward-looking statements about Traditions Bancorp, Inc. that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions of strategy, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, expectations or consequences; and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of Traditions Bancorp.
Traditions Bancorp cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to consider possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ineffectiveness of the organization's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions.
Forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release and Traditions Bancorp makes no commitment to review or update such statements to reflect changes that occur after the date the forward-looking statement was made.
