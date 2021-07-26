Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

YORK, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRBK) reported net income of $2.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. This represents a $152 thousand, or 7%, decrease from the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.3 million, an increase of $995 thousand, or 30%, over the first six months of last year. On a per share basis, the bank reported 62 cents per share (diluted) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 67 cents per share for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, earnings per share were $1.36 versus $1.05 for the first six months of 2020. The book value per common share was $21.70 on June 30, 2021 versus $19.08 for the second quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of satisfactory results and continue to build off of a solid start to the year," stated Eugene J. Draganosky, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Pre-tax/pre-provision income for the quarter was $1.9 million versus $2.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. We continue to work toward our budgeted targets for 2021, facing headwinds from slower than expected demand for business loans, a shrinking supply of housing in our local market, and less refinancing activity due to higher interest rates. Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic about the future due to the state of Pennsylvania reopening and lifting its universal masking order on June 28."

Quarterly Highlights – Second Quarter 2021 versus Second Quarter 2020

Gains on the sale of mortgages remained strong at $2.9 million for 2Q21 versus $3.0 million for 2Q20.

for 2Q21 versus for 2Q20. Residential mortgage loans sold in 2Q21 were $109.2 million compared to $88.7 million for 2Q20.

compared to for 2Q20. The mortgage pipeline decreased to $65.9 million compared to $73.4 million on June 30, 2020 .

compared to on . Loans grew by $15.7 million , or 3%, over 2Q20. Loan growth was muted as a result of first-round PPP loan forgiveness. Without the impact of PPP loans, loans grew by $36.8 million , or 9%.

, or 3%, over 2Q20. Loan growth was muted as a result of first-round PPP loan forgiveness. Without the impact of PPP loans, loans grew by , or 9%. As of June 30, 2021 , PPP loan balances outstanding were $30.7 million . The balance included the forgiveness of 79% of first round loans and $19.2 million of remaining balances for the second round.

, PPP loan balances outstanding were . The balance included the forgiveness of 79% of first round loans and of remaining balances for the second round. Deposits increased $86.2 million , or 16%.

, or 16%. Net interest margin contracted to 3.22% in 2Q21 compared to 3.42% in 2Q20, driven by excess on-balance sheet liquidity and the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts in early 2020, which were partially offset by a reduction in the cost of funds from 0.87% to 0.33% over the same period.

Excess cash has been deployed to purchase additional investment securities, with balances growing to $102.7 million in 2Q21 versus $77.2 million in 2Q20.

in 2Q21 versus in 2Q20. Significant expenses incurred during the quarter were $308 thousand for the launch of our first branch in the Lancaster (PA) market, $192 thousand for our rebranding campaign under the Traditions Bank name, and $131 thousand for expenses associated with the formation of the Traditions Bancorp, Inc. holding company.

Year to Date Highlights – Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 versus Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net interest income increased $996 thousand , or 11%, driven by mortgage gains and PPP fee income recognition.

, or 11%, driven by mortgage gains and PPP fee income recognition. Net fees realized from PPP loans totaled $607 thousand , with nearly $1.1 million to be recognized in the future. PPP fees recognized year to date for 2020 were $300 thousand .

, with nearly to be recognized in the future. PPP fees recognized year to date for 2020 were . Provision for loan losses decreased $1.5 million , or 94%, which is consistent with the broader industry trend for lower than anticipated provisioning in 2021 to date.

, or 94%, which is consistent with the broader industry trend for lower than anticipated provisioning in 2021 to date. Gains on the sale of mortgages increased $1.8 million , or 40%.

, or 40%. Pre-tax/pre-provision income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , was $6.5 million versus $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 , an increase of $2.4 million , or 59%.

, was versus for the six months ended , an increase of , or 59%. Significant expenses incurred through the six months ended June 30, 2021 , included $461 thousand for the launch of the Lancaster (PA) branch, $590 thousand for the rebranding campaign, and $131 thousand for the formation of the holding company.

Credit Quality and Capital Insights:

As of June 30, 2021 , the bank's credit exposure to industries most impacted by the pandemic (i.e., restaurants/bars, entertainment venues, lodging) was $32.7 million , or 6.7%, of the total loan portfolio versus $34.2 million , or 7.1%, of the total loan portfolio as of March 31, 2021 .

, the bank's credit exposure to industries most impacted by the pandemic (i.e., restaurants/bars, entertainment venues, lodging) was , or 6.7%, of the total loan portfolio versus , or 7.1%, of the total loan portfolio as of . At the end of 2Q21, loans modified for temporary payment relief, excluding nonaccrual loans, totaled $2.6 million , or 0.5%, of the total loan portfolio versus $3.9 million , or 0.8%, of the total loan portfolio in the linked quarter.

, or 0.5%, of the total loan portfolio versus , or 0.8%, of the total loan portfolio in the linked quarter. Nonaccrual loans increased slightly to $3.6 million in the current quarter from $3.5 million in the linked quarter. This included $2.4 million in temporary payment relief loans, which remained unchanged from the linked quarter.

in the current quarter from in the linked quarter. This included in temporary payment relief loans, which remained unchanged from the linked quarter. Nonperforming assets to total assets contracted to 0.50% from 0.53% in the linked quarter.

The loan loss reserve ratio in 2Q2021 decreased to 1.56% from 1.62% in the linked quarter, excluding the PPP portfolio.

The bank remains well capitalized.

In May, the bank unveiled a formal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy. An official ribbon cutting was held for the Oregon Pike, Lancaster branch on June 3, 2021. The bank's legal name change from York Traditions Bank to Traditions Bank became effective on June 17, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Selected Financial Data

June 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

June 30, 2020



Investment securities $ 102,692 $ 79,357 $ 77,155



Loans, net of unearned income

488,083

465,513

472,359



Allowance for loan loss

7,150

7,046

4,322



Total assets

705,752

640,562

622,446



Deposits

629,559

567,075

543,388



Borrowings

96

42

10,208



Shareholders' equity

69,194

66,628

61,595



Book value per common share $ 21.70 $ 20.72 $ 19.08



Allowance/loans

1.46%

1.51%

0.91%



Non-performing assets/total assets

0.50%

0.55%

0.17%



Tier 1 capital/average assets

9.94%

10.13%

9.90%



Tier 1 capital/risk-weighted assets

14.69%

14.38%

13.99%



Total capital/risk-weighted assets

15.94%

15.63%

15.01%























Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Selected Operations Data

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income $ 5,649 $ 5,821 $ 11,236 $ 11,504 Interest expense

(397)

(949)

(926)

(2,190) Net interest income

5,252

4,872

10,310

9,314 Provision for loan losses

-

(1,245)

(100)

(1,638) Investment securities gains(losses)

-

65

1

181 Gains on sale of mortgages

2,932

3,029

6,169

4,404 Other income

497

589

946

1,043 Other expense

(6,220)

(4,656)

(11,967)

(9,212) Income before income taxes

2,461

2,654

5,359

4,092 Income taxes

(491)

(532)

(1,070)

(798) Net income $ 1,970 $ 2,122 $ 4,289 $ 3,294 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ 1.36 $ 1.05 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ 1.36 $ 1.05 Pre-tax/pre-provision income $ 1,850 $ 2,479 $ 6,506 $ 4,095 Return on average assets

1.15%

1.41%

1.29%

1.15% Return on average equity

11.74%

14.55%

12.96%

11.45% Net interest margin

3.22%

3.42%

3.26%

3.41% Efficiency ratio

71.65%

54.42%

68.67%

61.65% Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans

0.00%

0.52%

0.00%

0.56% Average common shares

3,148

3,142

3,146

3,136

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements about Traditions Bancorp, Inc. that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions of strategy, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, expectations or consequences; and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of Traditions Bancorp.

Traditions Bancorp cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to consider possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ineffectiveness of the organization's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release and Traditions Bancorp makes no commitment to review or update such statements to reflect changes that occur after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

