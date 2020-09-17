Traditions Health Acquires Physician's Choice Hospice and Palladium Hospice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a multi-state hospice and home health provider, announced that it has acquired Physician's Choice Hospice ("Physician's Choice") and Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care ("Palladium Hospice"). These acquisitions will allow Traditions to provide a high quality of clinical care to a broader base of patients.

The acquisition of Physician's Choice and its five locations in Oklahoma, alongside the recent acquisition of Faith Hospice, make Traditions a leading hospice provider in the state. "We are excited to be joining the Traditions family with its strong leadership team, highly regarded brand and leading Oklahoma industry position," said Ginger Barsotti, Founder and President of Physician's Choice. "Building this company from the ground up has been one of the greatest joys of my life. This partnership will allow us to support our long-term growth initiatives, predicated on our rich history as a private company with a dedicated and loyal employee base."

The acquisition of Palladium Hospice strategically strengthens Traditions' footprint in the southeast. In acquiring Palladium Hospice, Traditions is adding six locations in South Carolina and two in Mississippi. Traditions is also bolstering its existing Georgia footprint. "We are proud to integrate our company's experience and leadership into Traditions and helping them fortify their presence in the southeast. We look forward to joining the Traditions team," said Diane Parker, CEO and President of Palladium Hospice.

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care. The announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to expand our services to South Carolina and Mississippi and strengthen our existing presence in Oklahoma and Georgia. This is an enormous accomplishment for our organization, and we could not be more excited to welcome the employees and patients of both Physician's Choice and Palladium Hospice into the Traditions family," said Mr. Wolfe.

Infinity Capital Partners acted as the sell-side advisor to Physician's Choice Hospice. Stoneridge Partners acted as the sell-side advisor to Palladium Hospice.

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 3,250 patients across seven states. The company has recently been named to the 2020 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital

Dorilton Capital is a private investment firm seeking to acquire, recapitalize and support the growth of middle market businesses across a range of industry sectors. Dorilton seeks control situations and prefers to partner with incumbent management to create value over the long term. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

