Traditions Health Enters the Kansas City Market; Acquires Kansas City Operations of Lumicare Hospice

KANSAS CITY, Kan. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced that is has acquired the Kansas City (Missouri & Kansas) operations of Lumicare Hospice ("Lumicare"). The multi-state footprint strategically expands Traditions' presence to two new states, allowing Traditions to provide a high quality of clinical care to a broader base of patients across the country.

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care. The announcement was made by David Klementz, the President and CEO of Traditions. "We are extremely excited to expand our services to a new market. Lumicare shares our mission of providing high-quality care to patients and their families, and we could not be more excited to welcome the employees and patients of Lumicare into the Traditions family," said Mr. Klementz.

Triavo Health acted as the sell-side advisor to Lumicare.

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 5,000 patients across sixteen states. The company has recently been named to the 2020 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. We provide funding and expertise to drive growth, allowing our companies and our people to achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

