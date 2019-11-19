Traditions Health Expands Presence in Arizona; Acquires Pathways Hospice

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a hospice and home health provider in Texas, California and Arizona, announced that it has acquired Pathways Hospice ("Pathways"). Pathways is a provider of hospice services based in Tucson. Pathways' footprint strategically expands Traditions' reach in Arizona, allowing Traditions to provide a high quality of clinical care to a broader base of patients.

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care. The announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to extend our presence in Arizona and serve the community of Tucson," said Mr. Wolfe.

About Traditions Health, LLC

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 1,800 patients across Texas, California and Arizona. The company has recently been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital Advisors. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC

Dorilton Capital Advisors is a family equity office that provides long term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

