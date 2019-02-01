Traditions Health Expands Presence in East Texas; Acquires Hospice Connection

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a home health and hospice provider in Texas and California, announced that it has acquired Hospice Connection. Hospice Connection is a provider of hospice services with offices in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. Mark Allen, an owner and the COO of Hospice Connection, will be joining the Traditions team and taking a leadership role in business development over the East Texas Region.

As a leading provider of home health and hospice services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care.

The announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to grow our presence in and continue to serve the community of East Texas," said Mr. Wolfe.

About Traditions Health, LLC

Traditions Health, LLC is a holding company that focuses on health care industry related businesses including home health, hospice, consulting services and online policy manuals. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC

Dorilton Capital Advisors is a family equity office that provides long term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

