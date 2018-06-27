Traditions Health Expands Presence in Greater Dallas Area; Acquires Family First

As a leading provider of home health and hospice services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care.

The announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to expand the Traditions brand to the greater Dallas area. Ennis, Texas is a great community and we look forward to serving its people," said Mr. Wolfe.

About Traditions Health, LLC

Traditions Health, LLC is a holding company that focuses on health care industry related businesses including home health, hospice, consulting services and online policy manuals. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC

Dorilton Capital Advisors is a family equity office that provides long term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

