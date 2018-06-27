Traditions Health Expands Presence in Greater Dallas Area; Acquires Family First

ENNIS, Texas, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a leading home health and hospice provider in Texas and California, announced that it has acquired Family First Hospice, Inc. and Family First Palliative Home Care, Inc. (collectively "Family First"). Family First is a provider of hospice and home health services in Ennis, Texas. Bob and Kimberly Woods, the former owners and operators of Family First, will be joining the Traditions team.
As a leading provider of home health and hospice services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care.
The announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to expand the Traditions brand to the greater Dallas area. Ennis, Texas is a great community and we look forward to serving its people," said Mr. Wolfe.
About Traditions Health, LLC
Traditions Health, LLC is a holding company that focuses on health care industry related businesses including home health, hospice, consulting services and online policy manuals. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.
About Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC
Dorilton Capital Advisors is a family equity office that provides long term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.
For media inquiries or to relevant opportunities, please contact Brian.Talbott@doriltoncapital.com.
