Traditions of America Celebrates the Grand Opening of its 5-Star Clubhouse in Chesterfield County

Traditions of America at Chesterfield sets the bar for active adults who are not only looking for maintenance-free living, but who desire a social hub with all the bells and whistles – a place where friends and neighbors meet and enjoy a full calendar of activities and social events. The fully-amenitized Clubhouse features 8,000 sq ft of FUN: a fitness center, yoga studio, golf simulator, billiards, sports bar and lounge, dog grooming room, and wine tasting room. Outside, the landscaped grounds boast a heated pool, sun shelves, hot tub, four pickleball courts, bocce, cornhole, putting green, dog park with agility stations, and walking trails. The dedicated Lifestyle Director – unique to all Traditions' communities - was on hand to greet visitors and explain her unique role in planning a busy calendar of activities for residents.

Seeing is Believing: Clubhouse on Full Display

The resort-caliber Clubhouse is at the front of the pack for 55+ consumers in its scale, design, finishes and amenities. And, guests got a glimpse of offerings typical at a Traditions of America Clubhouse. From demos by Fitness Professionals, Pickleball Instructors, Yoga Practitioners, and Massage Therapists to a live steel drum band on the patio with catered lunch – it was an informative afternoon for buyers eager to embrace 55+ living at its best. Traditions' robust staff simultaneously conducted gator tours of newly released homesites, the 5 Model Homes & the onsite Design Studio.

The Chesterfield community features 234 single-family homes with 5 distinctive home designs. The homes, which are highly customizable, feature the ease of single-level living with first-floor Primary Suites. Traditions of America at Chesterfield is located in Richmond's southern suburbs, less than 30 minutes from downtown. The gentle, rolling landscape creates a spectacular setting for the neighborhood. There are cul-de-sacs, walking trails, and abundant open space throughout. The community is minutes from shopping and dining, the 288 Beltway, and the greenery of Pocahontas State Park. Residents also may enjoy the many attractions of Chesterfield County, which is rich in history, culture, and community events.

Traditions of America at Chesterfield is located at 6219 Resolution Point, Chesterfield, VA. For more information, visit www.Chesterfield55.com or call (804) 403-8064.

