Traditions of America To Sell New Homes in Richmond, Virginia

Managing Partner & Founder Tim McCarthy says of this new development, "After decades of building highly successful 55+ communities across Pennsylvania, we are thrilled to enter the Virginia market with a product we feel is unrivaled – and long overdue - in the greater Richmond area. Our singular focus is – and has always been - building communities for the 55+ homebuyer. We understand them. We know what they want. And we can deliver on our mission of improving the lives of 55+ adults. Resort-style clubhouses loaded with top-shelf amenities. Homes that can be customized in every way and are maintenance-free. Friends on every block. We've got their pulse."

The very best in active-adult living

A suite of resort-style amenities—including a Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Outdoor Heated Pool, Tennis/Pickleball Court, Bocce Courts, Walking Trails, Shuffleboard, Putting Green and a full-time Lifestyle Director—are what make Traditions of America at Chesterfield unparalleled in the region.

"From a development standpoint, this site is one of the best I've seen. The gentle, rolling topography will make a spectacular setting for the Chesterfield community. Curvilinear street designs, cul de sacs, and many homes backing to trees and privacy will add to the appeal. With a network of walking trails and having many homes within walking distance to the expansive clubhouse – this is poised to be an A+ neighborhood", says Art Plante, named Regional Vice President for Traditions of America's Virginia Operations. Plante brings decades of experience in homebuilding operations and in leading the development of residential communities.

Proud to call Chesterfield County home

Less than 30 minutes south of the hustle and bustle of downtown Richmond, Chesterfield County is full of rich history, year-round community events, and stunning natural beauty. In fact, residents of Traditions of America at Chesterfield will have incomparable access to the 288 Beltway, the bucolic Pocahontas State Park, and the James and Appomattox Rivers along with everyday conveniences like shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities.

This spectacular community of new homes in Richmond, Virginia is due to break ground mid-summer and is expected to begin selling in fall 2021.

Traditions of America

Offering a wide array of customizable single-family homes and best-in-class amenities, Traditions of America brings some of the country's top active-adult communities to life. With $1.7 billion in sales and over 5,500 homes sold, this nationally awarded homebuilder continues to be trusted by discerning homebuyers after 25 years.

For more information on Traditions of America at Chesterfield or any other Traditions of America community, visit https://www.traditionsofamerica.com.

