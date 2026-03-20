Tradr ETFs Reaches $3 Billion AUM Milestone in Under Two Years

Reflects strong enthusiasm for the Tradr family of single-stock and calendar reset leveraged ETFs

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, announced that it has surpassed $3 billion in assets under management (AUM) in under two years since its launch. Tradr attributes this success to its formula – identifying unmet market demand from traders and active investors, and then working to satisfy that demand with timely, precision trading products.

Since its launch in May 2024, Tradr now has 8 ETFs with more than $100m in AUM, including:

Tradr 2X Long SNDX Daily ETF (SNXX) - $786m





Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF (LITX) - $417m





Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF (ASTX) - $282m





Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) - $182m





Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF (NEBX) - $143m





Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (APPX) - $136m





Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CWVX) - $111m





Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (MQQQ) - $109m

"Crossing $3 billion in AUM marks another significant step in Tradr's growth trajectory," said Russell Tencer, President of Tradr ETFs. "Investors are increasingly turning to our precision-built leveraged ETFs, and we believe this momentum positions us as a clear leader in the next phase of the category's evolution."

Tradr now offers 67 ETFs and, as a pioneer of leveraged ETFs, has rapidly gained traction with active traders, institutions and retail investors alike. It continues to expand its product line by targeting stocks that traders follow, including high-volume names with elevated volatility, recent IPOs, and companies in innovative sectors such as AI storage and infrastructure, high-bandwidth memory, optical networking, satellite constellations and broadband, and autonomous transportation.

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with inverse and leveraged ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000875

SOURCE Tradr ETFs