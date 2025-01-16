The All-New Woodridge® Series Combines Cutting-Edge Technology, Elevated Flavor, and Unmatched Versatility at Approachable Price Points

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger, Inc. ("Traeger") (NYSE: COOK), the creator and category leaders of wood-pellet grills, is once again raising the bar with the next wave of innovation in outdoor cooking by launching the all-new Woodridge Series. Building on 40 years of leadership, technology, and expertise in wood-fire cooking, Traeger's state-of-the-art Woodridge series celebrates innovation while redefining the capabilities of its grills. The Woodridge series features three distinct models: Woodridge, Woodridge Pro, and Woodridge Elite.

TRAEGER GRILLS CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF INNOVATION WITH THE ALL-NEW WOODRIDGE PELLET GRILL SERIES

Dating back to the initial Traeger grill prototype in 1985, Traeger has been at the forefront of revolutionizing grilling by using wood pellets to create a unique cooking experience that delivers unparalleled flavor only produced on a Traeger. With the introduction of groundbreaking features at a more affordable price point, this innovative lineup of Woodridge grills continues cementing Traeger's legacy of providing outdoor enthusiasts with the tools necessary to take the guesswork out of grilling.

Like its predecessors, including the Pro, Ironwood, and Timberline, the advanced line of all-new Woodridge grills delivers a pellet grilling experience that continues redefining outdoor cooking and empowers home chefs to create bold, wood-fired flavor built to bring friends and family together.

"When we set out to develop the Woodridge series, our goal was to bring as much quality and innovation as possible to price points accessible for every outdoor cook,' said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "We're proud to announce that we are launching the most important product platform since the first wood pellet grill was introduced to the market by Joe Traeger 40 years ago. With the Woodridge series, we've packed groundbreaking design and cutting-edge technology into three models, delivering unmatched quality and innovation at price points that bring the Traeger experience to every backyard. The result? Simply put, these grills make it easy to produce the best-tasting food on the planet. Period."

The all-new Woodridge Series transforms outdoor grilling into an art form utilizing the following new features, advancements, and upgrades:

The convection cooking maintains optimal smoke circulation, while the Freeflow Fire Pot ensures enhanced airflow beneath the pellets, generating more smoke for a deeper, richer flavor. Together, these innovations create the perfect environment for locking in flavor and delivering that signature wood-fired taste in every bite. Effortless Cleanup: The EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg collects drippings and pellet ash in one large container that's easily accessible and includes grill hooks for clutter-free cleaning.

The EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg collects drippings and pellet ash in one large container that's easily accessible and includes grill hooks for clutter-free cleaning. WiFIRE Technology: Stay in control of the grilling experience from anywhere with Traeger's cutting-edge WiFIRE technology that uses Bluetooth compatibility for seamless integration . The Traeger App allows users to remotely monitor and adjust the grill settings, ensuring perfectly cooked meals without being tied to the grill. From temperature adjustments to recipe guides, WiFIRE puts all the tools needed for effortless precision.

Stay in control of the grilling experience from anywhere with Traeger's cutting-edge WiFIRE technology that uses Bluetooth compatibility for seamless integration The Traeger App allows users to remotely monitor and adjust the grill settings, ensuring perfectly cooked meals without being tied to the grill. From temperature adjustments to recipe guides, WiFIRE puts all the tools needed for effortless precision. Generous Cooking Space: Traeger created an ample grilling area specifically designed for versatility of different proteins, appetizers, entrees, and desserts, allowing users to accommodate a variety of meals.

Traeger created an ample grilling area specifically designed for versatility of different proteins, appetizers, entrees, and desserts, allowing users to accommodate a variety of meals. Innovative Design: Woodridge's sleek and durable design sets a new standard with enhanced built-in storage solutions. The modern black trim adds a touch of elegance, while the resilient construction guarantees longevity, making these grills a stylish and reliable centerpiece for any outdoor setup.

Woodridge's sleek and durable design sets a new standard with enhanced built-in storage solutions. The modern black trim adds a touch of elegance, while the resilient construction guarantees longevity, making these grills a stylish and reliable centerpiece for any outdoor setup. Endless Customization: Set your grill up in a way that works best for you with the Pop-And-Lock™(P.A.L) system and ModiFIRE® accessories. These features allow for effortless customization with interchangeable cooking surfaces and attachments, delivering unparalleled versatility and performance.

The Woodridge Pro offers several upgrades over the base Woodridge model, making it an excellent choice for those seeking enhanced functionality and capacity. Woodridge Pro comes equipped with 970 square inches of cooking capacity to accommodate everything from appetizers and main entrees to delicious desserts, providing hosts with the ability to deliver a variety of meal sizes at gatherings. This model introduces Super Smoke Mode, maximizing smoke flow for deeper, richer wood-fired flavor. Added convenience features include a folding side shelf for food prep, bottom storage for tools and accessories, and dedicated second-grate storage to keep the grilling area organized. The Woodridge Pro also boasts an upgraded controller with a Pellet Sensor to monitor fuel levels. Together, these upgrades redefine convenience, capacity, and performance, making the Woodridge Pro a standout option for serious grillers.

The Woodridge Elite takes grilling to the next level with premium upgrades that build on the features of the Woodridge Pro. While maintaining the same expansive 970 square inch cooking space, the Woodridge Elite introduces insulated construction for superior heat retention and enhanced fuel efficiency, ensuring consistent grilling results in even the coldest of climates. Exclusive to the Woodridge Elite is the addition of a 1100-watt infrared side burner, perfect for high-heat cooking techniques like searing, deep-frying, and sautéing, providing unmatched versatility. An enclosed cabinet replaces the open bottom storage, offering secure and weather-resistant space for tools and accessories. These innovations, paired with its advanced design and functionality, position the Woodridge Elite as the ultimate choice for grillers seeking top-tier performance and versatility.

At its approachable price point, Traeger's Woodridge series of grills opens the doors for new possibilities among consumers, marking a revolutionary step in Traeger's premium product line by offering greater accessibility with prices coming in at $799 (Woodridge), $999 (Woodridge Pro), and $1,599 (Woodridge Elite). All three, state-of-the-art grills will be available at www.Traeger.com and key retailers across the US and Canada.

To learn more about Traeger Grills, please visit www.Traeger.com

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. After 35 years, Traeger entered the griddle category further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space by introducing innovative alternatives to griddle, sear, fry, steam, sauté and more, all in one place. The grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of Traeger's platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, and accessories.

