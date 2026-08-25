Trafalgar Launches TRF Casa de Bolsa and Appoints Carlos Septién Michel as CEO

The brokerage will focus on simplified issuances, opening capital markets access to Mexican mid-market companies

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafalgar, the Mexican financial group chaired by Porfirio Sánchez Talavera, today announced at the BIVA stock exchange the start of operations of TRF Casa de Bolsa, its securities brokerage, and the appointment of Carlos Septién Michel as Chief Executive Officer of the Trafalgar Group.

Trafalgar becomes one of the few financial groups in Mexico to combine, under a single-ownership, retail banking services. TRF Casa de Bolsa intends to position itself as a market leader in equity and debt simplified issuances.

BIVA and simplified listings at the center of the strategy

Trafalgar will build its franchise around the simplified securities registration regime created by the 2023 reform to the Mexican Securities Law.

Under that regime the process begins at the exchange: BIVA reviews the file and issues the favorable listing opinion, after which the securities are registered, materially reducing the time and cost of accessing the market for mid-sized companies. The securities may be placed only with institutional and qualified investors, and the placing intermediary assumes an enhanced review and disclosure responsibility.

Trafalgar Securities Brokerage: change of control and authorization

Trafalgar Securities Brokerage is the result of the acquisition of an established firm, a transaction assembled, negotiated and closed under the direct leadership of Porfirio Sánchez Talavera. The regulator authorized the change of control and the subsequent change of corporate denomination, both now formalized and published in the Official Gazette.

"Through a matter of conviction and institutional discipline, we've been able to stay at the table longer than anyone else," said Porfirio Sánchez Talavera, Chairman of Trafalgar. "Our priority is to bring the Mexican mid-market to BIVA through simplified securities registration process. What we are announcing is not a license; it is a platform."

Carlos Septién Michel appointed Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Septién Michel will assume the role as Chief Executive Officer of the Trafalgar Group, including SOFIPO (challenger bank) and securities brokerage. He brings more than 45 years of executive experience, approximately 30 of them as chief executive officer or vice president in the financial services and healthcare sectors. He is an Industrial Engineer from Universidad Iberoamericana and holds a Master's in Management (MSIA) from Purdue University.

"I'm honored to join Trafalgar's team at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Carlos Septién Michel, Chief Executive Officer of the Trafalgar Group. "The simplified listings at BIVA, the liquidity through the SOFIPO and market access through the brokerage will empower us to continue delivering meaningful results for our clients."

An integrated platform for SMEs, entrepreneurs and investors

The group's strategy is built around a single, integrated client proposition:

Trafalgar Securities Brokerage - execution in Mexican equities and debt on Mexican and international markets; equities and ETFs through the International Quotation System; government, bank and corporate debt, spot and repo; equity and debt underwriting; investment funds; and trust structures.





Trafalgar SOFIPO - retail banking services, deposits, payments, treasury and credit solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals.





Trafalgar Pay - cross-border payments and remittances along the Mexico-United States corridor.

United States expansion and public-listing ambitions

Through Trafalgar Asset Management, the group has acquired control of a U.S.-listed reporting issuer that it intends to rename Trafalgar International and reposition as a financial services platform supporting its expansion in the United States and Latin America. That structure is maintained within a legal and regulatory perimeter independent from the Mexican entities; no client asset, deposit, investment or account held in Mexico forms part of it.

The group's stated long-term objective is to become a publicly traded company in both the United States and Mexico, subject in each case to market conditions, corporate approvals, and the requirements of the applicable regulators and exchanges.

About Trafalgar

Trafalgar is a Mexican financial services group founded in 1996 and a pioneer of Mexico's regulated financial technology sector, having obtained one of the first authorizations issued under the 2018 Fintech Law. Its companies include Trafalgar SOFIPO, a retail banking services firm supervised by the Central Bank and Federal Regulator; TRF Casa de Bolsa, a securities brokerage firm; and Trafalgar Pay, a cross-border payments platform. The group serves small and medium-sized enterprises, entrepreneurs, institutional clients and individual investors.

Media contact

Amanda Emmer

JConnelly

[email protected]

862 505 5234

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the group's participation as placing intermediary in simplified issuances at BIVA, its expansion plans in the United States and Latin America, the proposed renaming and repositioning of a U.S. reporting issuer, and the possibility of becoming a publicly traded company in the United States and Mexico. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the receipt of required regulatory authorizations, market conditions, and the satisfaction of listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, and no such offer will be made except by means of a registration statement or other document complying with applicable law. Trafalgar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

SOURCE Trafalgar Asset Management