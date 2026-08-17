Trafalgar International Launches U.S. Public Company Platform for Financial Services and Strategic Investment

Company completes Florida name change, advances FINRA corporate action and establishes strategy focused on financial services, technology and intellectual property

MEXICO CITY and MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafalgar International, Inc. (OTCQB: GCAN) today announced the next phase of its development as a United States public-company platform focused on financial services, financial technology, technology and intellectual property. The Company's legal corporate name has been changed in the State of Florida from The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. to Trafalgar International, Inc., and the Company has submitted the related corporate action to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") pursuant to FINRA Rule 6490 for processing of the corresponding changes to its market name, trading symbol and CUSIP.

Trafalgar Asset Management LLC, the United States holding entity of the Trafalgar group, recently acquired control of the Company through the acquisition of all outstanding Series A and Series B Preferred Stock, representing approximately 96.62% of the Company's total voting power as of June 29, 2026. Under its new ownership, Trafalgar International is being positioned as a publicly traded acquisition and business development company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and growing businesses and strategic assets in financial services, financial technology, technology and intellectual property in the United States and Latin America.

The Company's existing assets also include certain legacy intellectual property associated with delivery technologies that predate Trafalgar's acquisition of control and that management believes has significant potential value. Although certain potential applications of those technologies were historically explored or developed in connection with cannabinoids and other compounds, the underlying delivery technology is not inherently limited to cannabis and is capable of potential application to the delivery of various compounds or active ingredients across multiple fields and commercial applications. These legacy assets are not central to Trafalgar International's current business strategy, and management intends to evaluate their future disposition or other treatment in the ordinary course as part of the Company's transition under its new ownership.

Together, the completed corporate name change and Trafalgar's new strategic direction reflect a fundamental repositioning of the Company away from its legacy identity and toward its planned financial-services and investment platform. Until FINRA completes its pending corporate-action process, the former corporate name and existing GCAN trading symbol may continue to appear on brokerage platforms, quotation systems, financial databases and other market-information services. Neither those legacy market identifiers nor the historical applications of the Company's legacy intellectual property should be understood as describing Trafalgar International's current business strategy. Cannabis is not part of that strategy.

Building a Financial Services and Investment Platform

With the corporate transition underway, Trafalgar International intends to use its United States public-company structure to develop a diversified financial-services and investment platform and pursue strategic opportunities in the United States and Latin America.

The Company's strategy is expected to focus principally on financial services, financial technology, technology and intellectual property, together with complementary businesses and assets that management believes can benefit from Trafalgar's financial-services experience, institutional relationships and cross-border capabilities.

The platform is intended to provide Trafalgar with access to the United States public capital markets and a corporate structure capable of supporting acquisitions, strategic investments, business combinations and the development and growth of complementary operating businesses. Trafalgar International intends to pursue opportunities that management believes offer attractive growth characteristics and can benefit from the group's experience in regulated financial markets and technology-driven industries.

The Trafalgar group is a diversified financial group whose predecessor firm was founded in 1996. Its experience spans regulated financial services, securities, financial technology, payments, insurance and related opportunities. The Trafalgar organization also has experience in financial technology and electronic payments, including obtaining the first electronic payment institution license granted under Mexico's 2018 Financial Technology Institutions Law for an entity subsequently acquired by Walmart de México y Centroamérica in 2023.

Any acquisitions, investments or business combinations pursued by Trafalgar International will remain subject to definitive documentation, applicable closing conditions, regulatory requirements and the Company's financial reporting and disclosure obligations.

Legacy Intellectual Property and Corporate Identity

The Company's former name, The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc., is a legacy artifact of an earlier period in the Company's corporate history and does not describe the Company's current business strategy or direction.

The Company is not currently engaged in the cultivation, production, processing, distribution or sale of cannabis or cannabis products. It does not operate cannabis cultivation, processing or retail facilities, does not maintain cannabis inventory, and does not hold a cannabis license.

The Company's historical activities included the development and ownership of certain intellectual property associated with delivery technologies that predate Trafalgar's acquisition of control. Certain potential applications of those technologies were historically explored or developed in connection with cannabinoids and other compounds. The underlying delivery technology, however, is not inherently cannabis-specific and is capable of potential application to the delivery of various compounds or active ingredients across multiple fields and commercial applications.

These legacy intellectual property assets are not part of the strategic focus of Trafalgar International's new ownership. Management intends to evaluate their future disposition or other treatment as part of the Company's ongoing transition.

Accordingly, neither the Company's former corporate name nor the historical applications associated with portions of its intellectual property should be understood as defining the Company's present business or future direction.

The completed Florida name change to Trafalgar International, Inc. reflects the Company's new ownership and strategic direction. The corresponding FINRA corporate action remains pending, creating a temporary period during which the former corporate name and GCAN trading symbol may continue to appear on securities-market and financial-information systems. Upon completion of FINRA's processing, the Company expects its new corporate name and related market identifiers to be reflected on applicable systems and intends to announce its new trading symbol when effective.

Corporate and Regulatory Standing

Trafalgar International is a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is current in its reporting obligations with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's common stock was approved for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market effective December 3, 2025.

The Company's change of control has been disclosed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Outstanding indebtedness of the Company has been cancelled pursuant to release agreements executed in connection with the change-of-control transaction.

Trafalgar International is a United States public company and is not itself a bank, broker-dealer, depository institution or Mexican regulated financial institution. The Company intends to maintain the reporting, disclosure and corporate-governance practices applicable to its status as a United States public issuer.

Statement from Trafalgar

"Trafalgar International represents an important next step in the development of our group," said Porfirio Sánchez Talavera, Chairman of Trafalgar International, Inc. "We are building a United States public-company platform focused on financial services, technology, intellectual property and complementary businesses, with the objective of bringing our experience in regulated financial markets, institutional development and disciplined growth to opportunities throughout the United States and Latin America."

"The former Greater Cannabis Company name is a legacy artifact and does not describe the Company we are building. The legal name has already been changed in Florida to Trafalgar International, and cannabis is not part of our business strategy. While the former name and GCAN symbol may continue to appear temporarily as FINRA processes the pending corporate action, our direction is clear: we intend to build Trafalgar International as a diversified financial-services and investment platform."

About Trafalgar

The Trafalgar group is a diversified financial group whose predecessor firm was founded in 1996. Its principals have experience across regulated financial services, securities, financial technology, electronic payments and related businesses in Mexico and Latin America.

The Trafalgar organization has experience developing businesses and technology within regulated financial markets, including obtaining the first electronic payment institution license granted under Mexico's 2018 Financial Technology Institutions Law for an entity subsequently acquired by Walmart de México y Centroamérica in 2023.

Trafalgar International is being developed as the group's United States public-company platform, with a strategic focus on financial services, technology, intellectual property and complementary business opportunities in the United States and Latin America.

Media Contact

Zach Allegretti

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-214-5581

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's business strategy; anticipated acquisitions, investments and business development activities; the potential development, licensing, commercialization or other utilization of intellectual property and other assets; the Company's planned expansion in the United States and Latin America; and the completion and effectiveness of pending corporate actions before FINRA.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and intentions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, regulatory processing, market conditions and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. There can be no assurance that any contemplated acquisition, investment, business combination or other strategic transaction will be completed on the terms anticipated or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Investors should review the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors and going-concern disclosures contained in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

No securities regulator, including the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has approved or disapproved of the matters described in this release or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this communication, and any representation to the contrary is unlawful. This communication is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

SOURCE Trafalgar Asset Management