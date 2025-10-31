TRAFALGAR SOFIPO LAUNCHES OPERATIONS

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafalgar Asset Management is pleased to announce the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) authorized the commencement of operations for Trafalgar SFP, SA de CV, Sociedad Financiera Popular. This authorization represents a significant milestone for Trafalgar, which in July 2023 became the first SOFIPO approved by the CNBV's governing board in over a decade.

Trafalgar is owned by an investor group led by Porfirio Sánchez-Talavera since 2014, with diversified investments in Mexico and the United States, primarily in regulated sectors. In 2023, the company executed the most significant transaction in Mexico's fintech sector: the sale of Trafalgar Digital IFPE to Walmart Inc.

A Comprehensive Solution for Mexican SMEs

Trafalgar positions itself as the comprehensive financial alternative for SMEs, utilizing artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to democratize services that have historically been exclusive to large corporations.

The institution maintains an unwavering commitment to the highest global standards in anti-money laundering and cybersecurity. This value proposition is particularly relevant in a context where Mexico's 4.9 million SMEs represent 52% of GDP, yet only one in four has access to formal credit.

International Recognition

Trafalgar has been selected as a finalist at the Banking Tech Awards 2025, held in England, in two distinguished categories: Best Use of Tech in Business Lending and Best Use of Tech in SME Banking, an accolade that validates its technological strength in the global financial industry.

Finally, Trafalgar expresses its appreciation for the distinguished leadership of Mtro. Ángel Cabrera, President of the CNBV, reiterating the institution's commitment to the regulator and its own clients to always operate under the most rigorous governance and regulatory compliance standards demanded by the modern industry.

Media Contact:

Amanda Emmer

JConnelly

[email protected]

862 505 5234

SOURCE Trafalgar Asset Management