Trafalgar Secures Authorization to Operate as a Broker-Dealer, Enhancing Its Full-Stack Financial Platform for Mexican SMEs

MEXICO CITY, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafalgar is pleased to announce the Mexico National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV, the Mexican counterpart to a combined U.S. SEC and OCC) issued an authorization for the company to operate as a broker-dealer. This new milestone adds a critical piece to the Trafalgar ecosystem, which since November of last year has also operated a CNBV-authorized SOFIPO (a regulated deposit-taking institution comparable, in functional terms, to a U.S. industrial bank or community bank charter).

With this new authorization, Trafalgar reinforces its position as a first-mover across every major innovation cycle in Mexican financial services — first in fintech, then in SOFIPO, and now in securities intermediation. Trafalgar has signaled its intention to launch an institutional capital raise and is actively evaluating a dual public listing in Mexico and the United States, in line with the increasing flow of cross-border capital under the USMCA framework and the nearshoring tailwind reshaping North American supply chains.

A "Turbo Fintech" Model Built for SMEs

Trafalgar operates what the group describes as a "Turbo Fintech" model: a SOFIPO charter with service capabilities equivalent to those of a bank, paired with a modern technology stack and a 21st-century operating model. The platform is led by a top-tier advisory bench and a management team that pairs deep regulatory experience with the speed and product instincts of a new generation of operators.

Unlike most Mexican fintechs, which tend to focus on a single product vertical, Trafalgar is the only multi-product neobank in Mexico purpose-built to serve small and medium-sized enterprises end-to-end. The opportunity is structural: SMEs account for roughly 80% of Mexico's economic activity, yet receive only about 20% of the traditional banking sector's credit portfolio — a financing gap that has remained largely unaddressed by incumbents and that Trafalgar is built to close.

For U.S. investors, this is the same kind of underbanked-SME thesis that has produced category-defining outcomes in other markets — but in the second-largest economy in Latin America, in the most strategically important trading partner of the United States, and at a moment when nearshoring is accelerating SME formation and working-capital demand.

As part of its full-platform strategy, Trafalgar has also outlined plans to enter Mexico's insurance sector, where it sees significant Insurtech opportunity in a market that remains substantially underpenetrated relative to U.S. and OECD benchmarks.

The group's core differentiator is its commitment to deliver financial services to the client comprehensively, on time, and at the right cost.

About Trafalgar

Trafalgar is a Mexican group founded in 1996 and led by Porfirio Sánchez Talavera, with regulated presence in SOFIPO and broker-dealer operations, and a track record across Mexico and the United States spanning Telecommunications, Financial Services, and Distressed Assets. Its mission is to deliver an integrated, technology-driven financial platform built around the real-world needs of Mexican SMEs. To learn more about Trafalgar, visit https://trafalgar-am.com/.

Important Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Trafalgar's strategic plans, including a potential capital raise and a possible dual listing in Mexico and the United States. Such statements are subject to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors, and are not guarantees of future outcomes.

Media Contact:

Amanda Emmer

JConnelly

[email protected]

862-505-5234

SOURCE Trafalgar