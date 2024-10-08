Trafera Acquires Now Micro, Strengthening Commitment to Innovative Technology Solutions

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafera, a leading provider of education technology solutions and Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, is excited to announce the acquisition of Now Micro, a trusted partner in delivering tailored technology solutions since 1993. This strategic move aims to enhance both companies' capabilities, providing customers with an expanded range of services and solutions.

Now Micro, known for its core belief that "Because Now Matters," has a long-standing history of empowering businesses with innovative hardware, software, and services. The company prides itself on simplifying technology to maximize productivity and minimize disruption, establishing itself as a leader in information technology, physical security, and digital screen media.

"We are thrilled to unite with the talented team at Now Micro... and become the best problem-solvers for our clients." Post this

"We are thrilled to unite with the talented team at Now Micro in order to provide an expanded set of solutions across multiple market segments while providing greater opportunities for our employees and supplier community," said Trafera CEO Pat Davidson. "Both companies believe that while customers seek technology solutions, it's the personal touch that truly makes the difference. By merging our teams, we are enhancing our capabilities and further positioning ourselves as the better problem-solvers for our clients."

Founded in 2020 through the merger of FireFly Computers and Trinity3 Technology, Trafera has since expanded its portfolio by integrating AXI Education Solutions and Kincaid IT. With headquarters in Arden Hills, MN, and repair facilities across the United States, Trafera has established itself as a trusted partner for buying, deploying, repairing, and supporting classroom technology.

Now Micro's Executives, Pat Finn and Bob Milam expressed excitement about the acquisition stating: "Now Micro was ready to take the next step in our growth. By joining forces with Trafera, we will provide our customers with an even broader range of services to make their work easier. We are excited about what the future holds for our combined teams."

This acquisition is an important step for both companies, bringing added value to clients through our combined expertise, resources, and a broader range of offerings.

About Trafera:

Trafera is a leading provider of educational technology to K-12 schools and a top K-12 focused reseller of Google Chrome devices. Trafera offers a broad range of additional hardware and software solutions that support better outcomes through technology and also offers a robust set of services including deployment and warranty support. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, the company also has operations in Arden Hills, Minnesota; Madisonville, Louisiana; and Muskogee, Oklahoma supporting the needs of school districts nationwide. Visit www.trafera.com.

About Now Micro:

Founded in 1993, Now Micro is committed to delivering effective technology solutions that empower businesses. With a focus on simplicity and customer success, Now Micro offers a wide range of services designed to meet the evolving demands of the technology landscape.

For more information about the acquisition and what it means for customers, please visit https://www.trafera.com/ or https://www.nowmicro.com/ .

Contact: Jessica Crincoli, [email protected]

SOURCE Trafera