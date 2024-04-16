Trafera Assumes Kincaid IT Business to Expand Google for Education Services to Nationwide K-12 Customers

Kincaid Group, based in Kansas, made the decision to transition contractual operations to Trafera as a result of a reallocation of The Kincaid Group investment portfolio. The Kincaid Group created Kincaid IT to support the K-12 virtual environment during COVID as a compliment to their K-12 Transportation Services division. In 2022, Kincaid Group began a series of divesting activities, leading to this year's decision to shift their IT customers and proprietary assets to Trafera. A trusted partner in K-12 technology, Trafera was felt to be a natural fit for managing Kincaid IT's existing customers.

Rob Bykowski, Chief Operating Officer of Kincaid IT noted "Kincaid IT is confident in handing the stewardship of our K-12 customers to Trafera. Like Kincaid IT, the team at Trafera has demonstrated a dedication and partnership to schools nationwide. I believe Trafera's expertise and resources will serve Kincaid's former customers well as we all move into this next chapter."

Trafera plans to continue Kincaid's legacy of providing top-tier Google Workspace IT services, technical training and software tools to Kincaid's customer base.

"Trafera will be able to offer an expanded suite of products and services to legacy Kincaid IT serviced districts," commented Scott Gill, CEO of Trafera. "We look forward to partnering with districts across the country, helping to get additional value out of Google Workspace environments and ultimately supporting better outcomes in the classroom through the effective use of technology."

Trafera is initially focused on assisting Kincaid IT customers through the transition before extending new capabilities to joint nationwide customers. The combination of Trafera's scale and Kincaid IT's services will bring unique value to school districts. Kincaid customer wondering what this means for your school? Press inquiries or general questions? Contact Kate Spangenberg, at [email protected].

About Trafera

Trafera is a leading provider of educational technology to K-12 schools and a top K-12 focused reseller of Google Chrome devices. Trafera offers a broad range of additional hardware and software solutions that support better outcomes through technology and also offers a robust set of services including deployment and warranty support. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, the company also has operations in Arden Hills, Minnesota; Madisonville, Louisiana; and Muskogee, Oklahoma supporting the needs of school districts nationwide. Visit www.trafera.com.

About Kincaid Group

The Kincaid Group is a collective of family-owned businesses that specialize in the transportation, security, and IT industries. As a group, they believe in combining all the advantages of a family owned and operated company with those of a larger corporation. The Kincaid Group's foremost commitment is to deliver maximum value to customers, achieved through nurturing relationships, offering top-tier products, and delivering industry-leading client services. Kincaid Group is based on Shawnee, KS. Visit https://thekincaidgroup.com.

SOURCE Trafera