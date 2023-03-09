Traffic control services market size to grow by USD 7,996.27 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing initiatives on road safety to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global traffic control services market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,996.27 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The growing initiatives on road safety, the increasing number of road accidents, and the increasing need to organize traffic movement are driving the traffic management market growth. However, factors such as a lack of skilled traffic management staff may impede market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Traffic Control Services Market 2023-2027

The growing initiatives on road safety are driving the traffic management market growth. Traffic control services, such as lane closures and detours, flagging operations, and sign installations, can prevent vehicles from crashing. Road safety programs have a positive influence on traffic control services. For instance, in 2020, the Government of India announced a plan to improve road safety across the country. The country plans to reduce accident fatalities by 30% during a four-year period. Thus, the rise in road safety programs to lower the number of road fatalities will fuel the market for traffic control services.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Traffic control services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (highway, street, and others) and type (event safety, traffic pacing, advanced warning sign installation, traffic control drawings, and others).

The highway segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for traffic control services on highways has increased owing to the rising number of vehicles and the increasing number of road accidents. Therefore, proper traffic pacing is required to slow down the speed of vehicles. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global traffic control services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global traffic control services market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global traffic management market during the forecast period. The US is the largest contributor to market growth in the region. The increasing number of traffic jams, the high cost of developing new road infrastructure, and the need to improve overall road safety are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America .

Traffic control services market – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing number of vehicles is a key trend in the traffic management market.

is a key trend in the traffic management market. As a result, there is a high demand for better safety measures to avoid accidents and injuries.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic led to a slowdown in global automobile sales in 2020, car sales recovered in 2021 across major countries such as the US, China , and Japan due to the ease of lockdown restrictions and large-scale vaccination drives.

, and due to the ease of lockdown restrictions and large-scale vaccination drives. For instance, in H1 2021, the automobile market in Japan rose by 12% when compared to the previous year.

rose by 12% when compared to the previous year. Therefore, the increasing number of vehicles on roads has increased the demand for road safety, which will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of skilled traffic management staff is challenging the traffic management market growth.

is challenging the traffic management market growth. Traffic control service companies need skilled staff to manage traffic congestion and other issues.

The staff has to undergo certification courses to use the equipment and traffic control services effectively.

However, traffic controllers may not have knowledge about all types of equipment and practices used in traffic control services.

Therefore, the lack of trained professionals leads to miscommunication with traffic authorities, which will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this traffic control services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the traffic control services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the traffic control services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the traffic control services market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of traffic control services market vendors

Traffic Control Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,996.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ATS Traffic, Barricade Traffic Services Inc., Claytons Traffic Control Services, Colorado Barricade Co., Direct Traffic Management Inc., GardaWorld Security Corp., JSK Traffic Control Services, Nationwide Traffic Solutions, RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Roadway Construction Service, SWARCO AG, The Barricade Co., The Traffic Management Co., Traffic Control Co., Traffic Management Inc., Traffic Safety, Traffic Safety and Management Ltd., Traffic Safety Services Inc., Triumph Traffic, and United Traffic Control Services Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

