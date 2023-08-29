Traffic lights market to grow by USD 601.64 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth driven by the growth of road transport infrastructure investment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The traffic lights market is set to grow by USD 601.64 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of road transport infrastructure investment drives the growth of the traffic lights market. These investments lead to the expansion and development of new roads and highways. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and population growth in many regions have increased vehicular traffic. Also, investments in road transport infrastructure lead to the adoption of advanced technologies and intelligent traffic light systems are equipped with sensors, and data analytics capabilities can be deployed to optimize traffic management. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The traffic lights market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., Econolite Control Products Inc., Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., GE CURRENT, LITE ON Technology Corp., Mobotrex Inc., North America Traffic, Oriux, SRL Traffic Systems Ltd., SWARCO AG, Traffic Technologies Ltd., and Trastar Inc. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Traffic Lights Market

The traffic lights market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Improving traffic flow regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Issues with coordination of signal timings will hamper the market growth.

Traffic Lights Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Issues with the coordination of signal timings challenge the growth of the traffic lights market. .

Traffic Lights Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

Road



Railway



Construction

Product

Incandescent



LED

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Traffic Lights Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The road segment will be significant for global market growth during the forecast period. Generally, traffic lights are used in various road settings, such as urban roads. Also, their usage is important for promoting efficient traffic management, reducing accidents, and enhancing overall transportation safety and convenience. Hence, such factors fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.

Traffic Lights Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist traffic lights market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the traffic lights market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the traffic lights market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of traffic lights market vendors

Traffic Lights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 601.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., Econolite Control Products Inc., Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., GE CURRENT, LITE ON Technology Corp., Mobotrex Inc., North America Traffic, Oriux, SRL Traffic Systems Ltd., SWARCO AG, Traffic Technologies Ltd., and Trastar Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

