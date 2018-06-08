Traffic Management Inc. (TMI) Will Be Featured on 'World's Greatest!...' TV Show

SIGNAL HILL, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- How2Media, producers of the award-winning and popular television show "World's Greatest!...," has filmed an episode in which Traffic Management Inc. will be featured.

The "World's Greatest!..." television show is a production dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places and people. Traffic Management Inc. was hand-selected by the producers of the show to participate due to their innovative expertise in roadway traffic control.

TMI's Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Spano remarked, "Traffic Management is proud to be recognized as being the foremost leader within our industry. It is our top priority to keep our customers, employees and the public safe."

The "World's Greatest!..." episode #258 featuring Traffic Management Inc. will air on Monday, June 11.

To find the episode with satellite or cable channel providers, visit www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com/tv_schedule/ and follow the prompts.

Traffic Management Inc. (TMI) is a privately owned minority business-based company in Southern California, co-owned by brothers Chris and Jonathan Spano. TMI is a company whose complete knowledge of traffic control and management is integral to the daily flow of the lives of commuters. Its engineers design the traffic plans that result in lane closures due to road repairs, large events and big infrastructure projects.

TMI started with very humble beginnings in 1995 in the garage of the founders' great-grandmother with only a handful of employees when the brothers were just teenagers. Today, nearly 25 years later, TMI is now one of the largest organically grown traffic management companies in the United States.

For additional information about TMI, visit trafficmanagement.com.

TMI Media Contact:

Andrew Miller

Marketing Manager

Traffic management Inc.

(562) 825-8024

Andrew.Miller@TrafficManagement.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traffic-management-inc-tmi-will-be-featured-on-worlds-greatest-tv-show-300662292.html

SOURCE Traffic Management Inc. (TMI)

Related Links

https://trafficmanagement.com

