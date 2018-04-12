Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program

FARMINGDALE, N.J., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic Plan Pays It Forward with Supplier Diversity Procurement Fair sponsored by PSEG. Featured speaker, Maryellen Kiely, Chief Executive Officer of Traffic Plan shared the experience of providing a second chance at employment for the unemployed residents of Newark by working closing with PSEG officials and the Newark 2020 program to create 20 full time jobs for Newark residents.

Maryellen Kiely stated, "Many of the unemployed Newark residents interviewed for jobs had challenging pasts that likely would disqualify them from working for many companies," Kiely said, "however, with the support of both PSEG and Newark 2020, Traffic Plan was able to overcome these barriers and hire 20 city residents this past year, giving them a true second chance at being a productive, employed member of the Newark Community."

Carolyn Kiely, President of Traffic Plan stated, "As a minority business, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to help PSEG and Newark 2020 meet their goals of diversity and inclusion."

About Newark 2020:

The goal of Newark 2020 is to cut unemployment gap between Newark and New Jersey in half by connecting 2,020 unemployed residents to well paying jobs by the year 2020. For more information please visit www.newark2020.com

About PSEG Newark Supplier Diversity Fair:

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) hosted its 12th annual Supplier Diversity Procurement Fair, which brings together representatives of New Jersey's diverse business community and the state's largest utilities. The event offers small, diverse businesses on opportunity to meet with prospective buyers to discuss their products and services. To learn more about this event please click here.

