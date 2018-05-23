Traffic Plan Purchased Assets of Traffic Safety Division of Kiely Equipment

FARMINGDALE, N.J., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic Plan has purchased the assets of the traffic safety division of Kiely Equipment. The expanded Traffic Plan business now offers the rental and sale of traffic control equipment, including truck-mounted attenuators, light towers, message boards, signs, cones, and barricades. This provides a seamless experience to Traffic Plan customers, who rely on the business to be their partner in planning and maintaining safe traffic control.

"The asset purchase now offers an exciting opportunity for Traffic Plan to supply a complete menu of traffic safety services, combined with a portfolio of equipment, to our customers," said Carolyn M. Kiely, president of Traffic Plan.

Maryellen Kiely, chief executive officer, added, "We are thrilled to offer this additional service to provide an inclusive traffic safety control solution to our customers. Our dedicated team is driven to protect the public, people, and equipment we offer so you can trust in the level of service and support you receive from us."

Current Traffic Plan customers are able to contact their dedicated Traffic Plan representative to inquire about renting or purchasing traffic safety equipment. New inquiries may be directed to info@trafficplan.com or (844) 875-2644 for price information.

About Traffic Plan

Traffic Plan is a woman-owned business, certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), providing traffic safety solutions to utility companies, municipalities, and private contractors in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company provides ATSSA-certified flaggers to set up and maintain traffic control on and around construction sites, and it also sells and rents job site safety equipment, including truck-mounted attenuators, message boards, light towers, barricades, cones, and construction signs and stands.

For more information about Traffic Plan, please visit trafficplan.com.

About Kiely Equipment Co.

Kiely Equipment Co. manufactures, distributes, rents, and sells construction and work zone safety equipment to end users throughout North America. Kiely Equipment Co. is part of the Kiely Family of Companies.

Traffic Plan Media Contacts

Maryellen Kiely, Chief Executive Officer

732-919-0055

195775@email4pr.com

Carolyn Kiely, President

732-919-0055

195775@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traffic-plan-purchased-assets-of-traffic-safety-division-of-kiely-equipment-300653169.html

SOURCE Traffic Plan

Related Links

http://www.trafficplan.com

