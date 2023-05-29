Traffic Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030 at a 6.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Traffic Safety Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Traffic Safety Equipment Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Traffic Safety Equipment estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Traffic Vests & Rainwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tube Delineators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Traffic Safety Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



