Traffic Safety Products Market, 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global traffic safety products market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Traffic vests and rainwear, Tube delineators, Traffic cones, Traffic barricades, and Others), End-user (Municipal and Industrial and commercial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Corp., Conduent Inc., eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lindsay Corp., RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Saferoad Holding AS, Shenzhen LuMing Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd., SWARCO AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Traffic Technologies Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Vectus Industries Ltd., Verra Mobility Corp., and W.W. Grainger Inc. Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 37%. to the growth of the global market. The Traffic Safety Products Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. In the realm of Geographic Landscape, the Traffic Safety Products Market is witnessing significant advancements, driven by the integration of Big Data and intelligent transportation systems.

Road safety solutions are evolving, encompassing hardware components such as sensors and software, adhering to protocols and nationally binding mandates. Intelligent transportation systems collect road safety data, which is crucial for cybersecurity measures to ensure data integrity and confidentiality. Hardware components include ALPR/ANPR systems for railroad crossing safety, back-office systems, and enforcement technologies like red light and speed cameras. Professional services, consulting, and training, as well as support and maintenance, are integral to the market's growth. Smart cities prioritize security spending, focusing on developing economies and urbanization.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Traffic vests and rainwear

1.2 Tube delineators

1.3 Traffic cones

1.4 Traffic barricades

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Municipal

2.2 Industrial and commercial Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

In the realm of Market Segmentation for Transport and Freight systems, the Traffic Safety Products Market assumes significant importance. Essential workers and business operations in this sector rely on digital services and sources of revenue, necessitating advanced transport management solutions. Digitalization and the latest technologies, including computer vision, IoT sensors, and artificial intelligence, are integral to these systems.

Transport operators oversee vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist movement at intersections, managing traffic volume through AI, drones, social media, virtual reality, and simulators. Radar, sensors, and big data facilitate real-time analysis and road safety solutions. Hardware components and software, adhering to nationally binding mandates, protocols, and specifications, ensure intelligent transportation systems' effectiveness. Road safety data, cybersecurity, and enforcement are crucial aspects of traffic management.

ALPR/ANPR technologies, railroad crossing safety, and component integration are essential elements of this market segmentation. By focusing on these areas, the Traffic Safety Products Market significantly contributes to enhancing transport and freight system efficiency, ensuring safety, and promoting sustainable business operations.

Research Analysis

The Traffic Safety Products Market encompasses a range of solutions designed to enhance road safety and mitigate risks for essential workers, passengers in cars and pedestrians. In the context of urbanization and demographic trends leading to increased motorization, the freight system and business operations rely heavily on efficient traffic management solutions.

Digital services play a crucial role in this regard, providing real-time traffic updates and accident reporting. Connected commercial vehicles and autonomous vehicles are also integral to the market, offering advanced safety features and reducing the likelihood of road accidents and fatalities. Road infrastructure and traffic accident prevention are primary concerns, with safety products including road safety sensors, traffic cameras, and warning systems.

Market Overview

The Traffic Safety Products market encompasses a range of solutions designed to enhance road safety and protect vehicle occupants. These products include reflective materials, traffic cones, speed limit signs, traffic lights, vehicle safety devices, and more. The market is driven by increasing road traffic, stringent regulations, and growing awareness about road safety.

Technological advancements have led to the development of smart traffic management systems, autonomous vehicles, and other innovative safety solutions. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The demand for traffic safety products is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the rising number of accidents and the need for advanced safety technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

