Traffic Safety Technology Company Altumint and City of Eustis Launch First School Zone Speed Enforcement Program in State of Florida

City of Eustis Initiates 30-Day Warning Period for Speed Enforcement Cameras

EUSTIS, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altumint, a leader in traffic safety technology, today launched the first school zone speed enforcement cameras in the state of Florida. The cameras, implemented in Eustis, FL, will support the city in its efforts to reduce speeding violations, enhance traffic safety, and protect the well-being of its residents. Beginning today, a 30-day warning period will be initiated to educate and familiarize drivers with the presence of the speed enforcement cameras. During this period, violators will receive warnings instead of citations for driving in excess of 10 miles over the posted speed limit in the school zone. This warning period aims to encourage compliance and allow motorists to adjust their driving behaviors accordingly.

City of Eustis

The cameras are located at the Corner of Orange Avenue and Prescott Street in Eustis, near Eustis Elementary School. Altumint and the City of Eustis identified this high-risk area, where speeding has been a persistent issue, through a comprehensive traffic analysis conducted by the city. The cameras will be active Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 7:30 AM - 3:30 PM and Wednesdays from 7:30 AM - 2:30 PM. Speed enforcement signage will be present in the area. All violations will be reviewed by the Eustis Police Department. The state law sets the citation fine at $100, with no points imposed to the owner of the vehicle.

"Altumint is dedicated to helping protect communities through better road safety to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities," said Altumint CEO Holly Cooper. "We are proud to begin a new chapter for traffic safety in Florida by partnering with the City of Eustis to implement the first school zone speed enforcement cameras in the state and initiating a public information campaign to educate local citizens."

"These cameras are put in place to save the lives of our students going to school," said Eustis Police Department Chief Craig Capri. "Our hope isn't to issue tickets. This is about encouraging drivers to change their behavior, slow down, and protect their fellow Eustis residents. Altumint is an industry leader, and we are glad to partner with them on this endeavor."

"This is a proud moment for the City of Eustis, as we take the lead as the first city in Florida to implement this program to safeguard our school children on their commute to and from school," said Eustis mayor Michael Holland. "We hope Eustis becomes the model for other cities to follow as they pursue safer roads for all of their residents."

Florida House Bill 657, which passed in 2023, allows municipalities to put cameras in school zones and fine drivers speeding in excess of ten miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Altumint's speed enforcement program aligns with this legislation and is 100 percent violator funded with no cost to taxpayers.

Florida is the third worst state for pedestrian traffic fatalities, according to a Florida Road Safety Report recently released by Altumint. (Report available here: https://altumint.com/event/florida/) During a 2023 AAA Consumer Pulse survey, 38 percent of drivers in the state admitted to not adhering to reduced speeds in school zones. This behavior leads to dangerous conditions for pedestrians: a pedestrian has only a 10-15 percent chance of survival if hit by a car going 40 miles per hour, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Speed cameras have been proven to reduce traffic incidents. A study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted in four cities across the U.S. found the programs reduced the number of accidents resulting in injury or death by an average of 30 percent.

Altumint urges all motorists in Eustis to use the current warning period as an opportunity to exercise caution and adhere to the posted speed limits. By doing so, drivers can collectively enhance road safety and create a secure environment for all community members.

Together, let's make our roads safer for everyone.

About Altumint, Inc.

Driven by safety and integrity, US-based Altumint offers a resourceful and adaptive partnership to immediately improve public safety. We engineer, manufacture, and support a visual technology system and citation process using artificial intelligence to capture data on vehicles who break the law. We add support and resources for law enforcement to monitor speeding in school zones, work zones, running red lights, and ignoring school bus stop arms—anything compromising community safety. Our expert team provides unmatched customer service and is committed to making responsive changes in technology and processes based on customer and partner feedback. For additional information, please visit our website at www.altumint.com.

SOURCE Altumint