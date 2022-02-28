Traffic Sensors Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with AGD Systems Ltd., Cross traffic.com, and Axis Communications AB | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

10+ – Including AGD Systems Ltd., Axis Communications AB, CROSS Zlin AS, EFKON GmbH, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LeddarTech Inc., Q-Free ASA, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sensys Networks Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, SWARCO AG, TE Connectivity Ltd.,c Solutions Inc. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Applications (vehicle measurement and profiling, traffic monitoring, weigh in motion, and automated tolling)

(vehicle measurement and profiling, traffic monitoring, weigh in motion, and automated tolling) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

The Traffic Sensors Market is expected to increase USD 210.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. Europe will register the highest growth rate of 32% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Traffic Sensors Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Cross-traffic.com - The company offers a wide range of products such as payment solutions, subscription management, APIs, and integrations.

Regional Market Outlook

The Traffic Sensors Market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for traffic sensors market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and North America. The highest urbanized landscapes of the region in the world will facilitate the traffic sensors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Traffic Sensors Market Driver:

Rapid urbanization and increasing emphasis on road safety norms:

The rapid urbanization and increasing emphasis on road safety norms are the key drivers supporting the traffic sensors market growth. The urban population is growing significantly, the volume of business within cities and with business partners outside of cities will also grow significantly. A higher urban population tends to increase the volume of transportation as the business grows. For instance, as cities' populations grow, so will traffic as businesses such as e-commerce, postal and logistics, and restaurant aggregator and food delivery companies expand their operations. This will significantly increase the traffic on the road and will require a proper traffic management system to manage the urban traffic. Thus, this will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Traffic Sensors Market Trend:

Traffic monitoring:

Traffic monitoring to witness significant growth is another factor supporting the traffic sensors market growth. With a significant increase in the number of commercial vehicles, players and institutions are introducing advanced traffic monitoring systems. Moreover, the major players and researchers are testing it using the latest emerging technologies. For instance, in August 2021, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi developed a smart road monitoring system that aims to minimize the risk of road accidents. Furthermore, the increasing number of passenger cars is driving the need for advanced and optimized traffic management systems. Hence, it creates immense opportunity and potential for industry players in the region to invest and tap the early market, garnering higher market share.

Traffic Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 210.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.54 Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGD Systems Ltd., Axis Communications AB, CROSS Zlin AS, EFKON GmbH, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LeddarTech Inc., Q-Free ASA, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sensys Networks Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, SWARCO AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Traffic Sensor Corp., TC IP Ltd., Qaurterhill Inc., Kistler Instrumente AG, Smats Traffic Solutions Inc., and Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Vehicle measurement and profiling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Traffic monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Weigh in motion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Automated tolling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

10.4 Kistler Instrumente AG

10.5 Qaurterhill Inc.

10.6 Q-Free ASA

10.7 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.8 SICK AG

10.9 Siemens AG

10.10 SWARCO AG

10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.12 Teledyne FLIR LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

