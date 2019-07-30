Trail Camera Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Trail Camera Market: Overview

This report on the global trail camera market provides analysis for the period from 2013 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019–2027 is the forecast period.Data for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 has been included as historical information.







The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the trail camera market during the forecast period. The study provides comprehensive analysis of market across different geographies, in terms of value and volume (US$ Mn and thousand units), throughout the forecast period.



Global Trail Camera Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing advancements in the technology of trail cameras with the ability of connecting wirelessly are projected to augment the demand for trail cameras during the forecast period.Wireless trail cameras have the ability to connect to a Wi-Fi connection to send pictures in real time.



On the other hand, cellular cameras can connect to a cellular network provider such as Verizon or AT&T, to send information.Trail cameras used in security applications can also connect to the network and send data through Wi-Fi.



This enables the camera to send pictures whenever motion sensors detect any motion in case of theft.Some of the trail cameras are also programmable and they allow setting of time frames.



For instance, security trail cameras can be set for night surveillance, wherein they click and send pictures during the set time frame.



Global Trail Camera Market: Key Segments

The trail camera market has been segmented in terms of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market has been classified into <8 MP, 8–12 MP, and >12 MP. In terms of application, the global trail camera market has been divided into hunting, animal/event observation, security camera, and others. Based on geography, the global trail camera market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Global Trail Camera Market: Scope of Study

The report highlights key developments in the global trail camera market.Porter's five forces analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition, has been included in the report.



Value chain analysis, which shows workflow in the trail camera market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels, has been covered in the report.Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report.



The report also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.



Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all countries in these regions. Incremental opportunity analysis for product segments has also been provided.



Global Trail Camera Market: Competition Landscape

The report includes competition landscape, which covers competition matrix of major players operating in the global trail camera market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players.Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and growth potential.



Factors including market position, offerings, and focus on R&D contribute to a company's capabilities.Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook contribute to a company's growth potential.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments witnessed by leading players operating in the global trail camera market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. Companies profiled in the report on the global trail camera market include Vista Outdoor, GSM Outdoors, LLC, Plano Synergy Holdings Inc., EBSCO Industries, Inc., RECONYX, Cuddeback, Covert Scouting Cameras, Spypoint (GG Telecom), Boly Inc., and Browning Trail Cameras.



The global trail camera market has been segmented as below:



Global Trail Camera Market, by Product



<8 MP >8–12 MP

>12 MP



Global Trail Camera Market, by Application

Hunting

Animal/Event Observation

Security Camera

Others



Global Trail Camera Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



