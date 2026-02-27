Trail Life USA applauds Secretary Hegseth's recognition of its premier boy-focused program

Mark Hancock, CEO: 'Character formation requires moral steadiness —

not cultural reinvention'

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following comments by Secretary Pete Hegseth indicating the Department of War will closely review youth organizations for compliance with the administration's executive order, Trail Life USA reaffirmed that it has never wavered in its mission to form courageous, principled young men grounded in timeless values.

The Secretary's comments came in a video noting that Scouting America (originally the Boy Scouts of America) had agreed to drop "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" (DEI) elements from its program, including a new DEI-centric merit badge required for Eagle, in response to an executive order issued by President Donald J. Trump. The department will monitor their progress and evaluate it during the next six months, Hegseth said.

"There are also additional youth and boys' organizations, groups like Trail Life USA … that are already compliant with President Trump's executive order, that the Department may eventually support as well. But we're watching, and we're watching closely," he said in the video .

Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, stated, "We are grateful for Pete Hegseth's recognition of Trail Life USA as a premier national character development organization for young men, which produces godly and responsible husbands, fathers, and citizens. Since our inception, Trail Life has remained true to its mission: to guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others, and experience outdoor adventure.

"When institutions responsible for forming boys allow their core convictions to shift with cultural or political pressure, they lose moral authority — and boys lose trust. Character formation requires moral steadiness, not constant reinvention," Hancock added.

"It's important to remind boys that their 'Y' matters, that they matter to their families, their communities and to their nation. We are ready to answer America's call to assist boys in discovering their God-given purpose and potential."

Trail Life USA is the premier national character development organization for young men, producing godly and responsible husbands, fathers, and citizens. Trail Life's mission is to guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others, and experience outdoor adventure. Troops exist in all 50 states and are growing as Trail Life USA expands around the country. Find a Troop today, or Start a Troop in your community. Find out more at TrailLifeUSA.com .

Trail Life USA's K-12 program centers on outdoor experiences that build a young man's skills. A robust awards program motivates young men to grow on a personal level to become role models and leaders among their peers. Living the Trail Life USA is a journey established on timeless values derived from the Bible.

SOURCE Trail Life USA