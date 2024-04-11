Trailblazer Lifestyle Management Service 'As You Wish' Awards First Two Franchise Agreements in Home State

Brand targets major markets across the US for expansion

DENVER, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As You Wish , a personal assistant, concierge and event company, announced the signing of its first two franchise agreements in Colorado. This marks the brand's initial step into franchising, following its announcement last year of plans to expand through this model with a goal of awarding multiple franchise agreements in 2024.

"In today's fast-paced world, people are increasingly looking for ways to stay organized, manage their time effectively, and increase their productivity," said Allison Welch, founder of As You Wish. "We have awarded our first franchise agreement in South Denver to a dynamic duo with a strong background in personalized service. Our second franchise agreement awarded to Boulder is a long standing client who values the advantages of gaining extra time in their life. Both franchisees will serve as invaluable assets for extending our influence within our home state and kickstarting our nationwide growth goals."

Established in 2010, As You Wish offers customized personal assistance and concierge services such as on-demand errand running, personal shopping, home organization, relocation assistance, day-of wedding coordination and more for busy individuals and families in a wide variety of scenarios.

The home-based, low-investment business is actively seeking prospects with a keen focus on expanding throughout Scottsdale, Dallas and Nashville, among other opportunities.

"We are committed to cultivating a network across the country to meet this growing demand for personal assistance with the highest possible quality of service," added Welch.

Those interested in As You Wish growth opportunities are invited to watch the franchising introductory video and request a franchise discovery kit at asyouwishfranchise.com.

To learn more about As You Wish, visit www.asyouwishlifestyle.com

About As You Wish

Established in 2010, As You Wish is a national personal assistant, event-planning and concierge company that assists busy professionals, multi-tasking parents and entrepreneurs who seek assistance to balance their professional and personal lives. Although concierge services are usually associated with luxury hotels or executives only, As You Wish is changing that perception by showing that assistance is for everyone and that having a personal assistant is both invaluable and affordable for all. Services are offered at an hourly rate and offered a la carte. To learn more about the As You Wish franchising opportunity, visit asyouwishfranchise.com.

