Trailblazers for Equity and Diversity, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education Announces New Leadership

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, the premier publisher for diversity, equity, and inclusion in academia, is announcing a significant change in leadership.

Diverse Vice President William Cox, Jr., son of the late Co-Founder Dr. William "Bill" Cox, steps up as president. Vice President Maya Matthews Minter, daughter of retiring Co-Founder Frank L. Matthews, also takes the mantle as the publication's new publisher. This change marks a generational transition within the organization and reaffirms its commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and transparency in the higher education sector.

Cox, the incoming president, noted that "as DEI comes under attack, the struggles we are currently facing rekindle memories of the foundational years of our magazine, then called Black Issues in Higher Education. These serve as crucial reminders of the ongoing advocacy needed."

"We remain unyielding in our mission to address the complex challenges within higher education head-on," added the new publisher, Matthews Minter. "By equipping the academic community with trusted resources and insights, our award-winning news and information creates a platform for real change."

About Diverse

For nearly four decades, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has been America's premier source of timely news, provocative commentary, insightful interviews, and in-depth special reports on diversity in higher education. Savvy individuals who appreciate the crucial and ever-changing role higher education plays in the lives of students and professionals, their families, and their communities make reading Diverse a regular habit.

SOURCE DIVERSE: Issues In Higher Education