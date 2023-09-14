Trailblazers for Equity and Diversity, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education Announces New Leadership

News provided by

DIVERSE: Issues In Higher Education

14 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, the premier publisher for diversity, equity, and inclusion in academia, is announcing a significant change in leadership.

Diverse Vice President William Cox, Jr., son of the late Co-Founder Dr. William "Bill" Cox, steps up as president. Vice President Maya Matthews Minter, daughter of retiring Co-Founder Frank L. Matthews, also takes the mantle as the publication's new publisher. This change marks a generational transition within the organization and reaffirms its commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and transparency in the higher education sector.

Cox, the incoming president, noted that "as DEI comes under attack, the struggles we are currently facing rekindle memories of the foundational years of our magazine, then called Black Issues in Higher Education. These serve as crucial reminders of the ongoing advocacy needed."

"We remain unyielding in our mission to address the complex challenges within higher education head-on," added the new publisher, Matthews Minter. "By equipping the academic community with trusted resources and insights, our award-winning news and information creates a platform for real change."

About Diverse
For nearly four decades, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has been America's premier source of timely news, provocative commentary, insightful interviews, and in-depth special reports on diversity in higher education. Savvy individuals who appreciate the crucial and ever-changing role higher education plays in the lives of students and professionals, their families, and their communities make reading Diverse a regular habit.

SOURCE DIVERSE: Issues In Higher Education

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.