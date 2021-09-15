Trailblazers Gathers the Most Innovative Leaders in Cannabis in Ojai from October 11-13

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazers , a premier cannabis executive leadership community, announced today their second event of 2021 will take place in Ojai, California, on October 11-13 at Ojai Valley Inn. The immersive event will feature a mix of curated content sessions, workshops, breakout sessions, team building and social gatherings intended to meaningfully engage every attendee. For the first time, Trailblazers is offering a fellowship program for qualifying equity candidates that will provide access to Trailblazers events, including Trailblazers Ojai, and dedicated mentorship. Interested candidates can apply on their own behalf for the Trailblazers Fellowship Program , or candidates can be nominated.

Trailblazers is an inclusive community of inspired thought leaders who are at the forefront of advancing positive change throughout the cannabis and psychedelic ecosystem. Unlike other conferences where relationships are often transactional, Trailblazers is unique in its commitment to spearhead initiatives that support radical transformation and innovation in the cannabis sector through science and medical research, social justice, sustainability, public policy and advocacy. Guest speakers for Trailblazers 2021 will include NBA Hall of Famer Chris Weber, President and Chief Investment Officer of JW Asset Management, Jason Wild, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon Asset Management, Emily Paxhia, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of CB1 Capital, Todd Harrison, and Mary Pryor, Co-Founder of Cannaclusive.

"Our vision has always been to create spaces for the change-makers in our industry to come together and leverage their perspectives in actionable ways that improve the cannabis sector for everyone," said Tyler Wakstein, Co-founder of Trailblazers. "The only way to be the premier stewards of progress is to ensure that our community is accessible to the brightest minds, regardless of ethnicity or socioeconomic background. That's why we're so excited to launch Trailblazers Fellowship Program in time for our Ojai event. This will ensure that we are facilitating forums that include voices from diverse backgrounds."

At the inaugural event in March 2019, Trailblazers partnered with Wholistic Research and Education Foundation , a public non-profit dedicated to exploring the health benefits of cannabis through the funding of scientific research. Our community has long viewed medical research and education as the missing link to establishing trust in the burgeoning industry. Trailblazers Ojai programming will include an update on that committee's work and other interactive content will explore issues complicating the emergence of psychedelics as medicine, the creation of cohesive public policies and uncovering and addressing data gaps for industry players.

Applications for Trailblazers Ojai are currently open. To view rates, agenda and access more information about the event, please visit www.trailblazerspresents.com/ojai

Trailblazers is a global community of influential leaders in the cannabis and psychedelic industry. Its mission is to develop industry-wide standard practices to accelerate industry growth and spread the practice of conscious capitalism. Learn more at https://www.trailblazerspresents.com/

