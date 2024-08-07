Trailblazing Business Strategist Jackie P. Taylor Launches BOOST! Strategy Group to Empower Entrepreneurs with Tech-Driven Solutions

Former EY Partner Introduces Groundbreaking Consultancy and Online Community to Support Small Businesses

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackie P. Taylor, an award-winning business strategist and former EY partner, proudly announces the launch of BOOST! Strategy Group. This cutting-edge consultancy aims to empower minority-owned businesses with strategic insights and innovative tech solutions. Complementing this initiative, Taylor introduces Business Boost Society, a free online community and app designed to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

Jackie P. Taylor, CEO & Founder of Boost Strategy Group LLC

According to the AICPA's "Diversity and Inclusion 2020 Trends Report," only 3% of partners at the Big Four accounting firms are Black, with an even smaller fraction being Black women. Jackie P. Taylor's departure from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) to establish BOOST! Strategy Group marks a significant milestone given this disparity. Her mission is to bring the same strategic acumen that has driven success for large organizations to historically under-resourced small business CEOs.

"Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand the challenges minority business enterprises face in accessing opportunities," says Jackie P. Taylor. "BOOST! Strategy Group and Business Boost Society are designed to bridge that gap, ensuring these entrepreneurs are Seen, Supported, and Sourced™."

BOOST! Strategy Group offers specialized services designed to drive growth and innovation:

Strategic Consulting: Developing forward-thinking strategies that enhance efficiency and resilience.

AI-Driven Development: Empowering small businesses with artificial intelligence for transformative growth.

: Empowering small businesses with artificial intelligence for transformative growth. Capacity Building: Providing tailored training programs to build organizational capacity and readiness.

The Business Boost Society app is a unique platform tailored for entrepreneurs seeking to overcome barriers and scale their businesses. The app offers a collaborative environment where members can access resources, share knowledge, and network with like-minded individuals. Features include:

Expert Webinars: Regular sessions with industry experts on topics ranging from business strategy to technology integration.

Regular sessions with industry experts on topics ranging from business strategy to technology integration. Peer Networking: Opportunities to connect with other entrepreneurs and mentors for advice and support.

Opportunities to connect with other entrepreneurs and mentors for advice and support. Free Services: Offering business plan creation, technology subscriptions, and training at no cost to help entrepreneurs succeed.

"Many government executives, including mayors and county leaders, have expressed their desire to support small businesses, particularly minority business enterprises (MBEs), but face challenges in finding them or ensuring they are ready to seize opportunities," Taylor explains. "BOOST! Strategy Group and Business Boost Society aim to change that by providing these CEOs with the resources and support they need to succeed."

BOOST! Strategy Group operates under the philosophy that businesses are catalysts for positive change. At BOOST! Strategy Group, we believe businesses are catalysts for positive change. Our success is measured not only by profits but also by the meaningful impact we make on communities and industries. We empower entrepreneurs with strategic guidance, collaborative networks, and essential resources to create a ripple effect of positive change.

Jackie P. Taylor brings over two decades of experience in organizational performance improvement and technology enablement to her new ventures. Her career has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a passion for helping businesses achieve their full potential. As a leader in the Government and Public Sector at EY, she worked closely with government executives, including mayors and county leaders, to drive innovation and efficiency. Taylor's departure from EY and the launch of BOOST! Strategy Group is a testament to her dedication to supporting under-resourced communities and businesses. "My goal is to leverage my experience and insights to make a tangible difference in the lives of entrepreneurs who are often overlooked and under-supported," she says.

For more information about BOOST! Strategy Group and Business Boost Society, visit www.BusinessBoostSociety.com or download the app from App Store and Goole Play

About BOOST! Strategy Group:

BOOST! Strategy Group is a consultancy dedicated to empowering minority-owned businesses through strategic insights, innovative tech solutions, and transformative guidance. Founded by Jackie P. Taylor, former EY partner and award-winning business strategist, BOOST! Strategy Group aims to create a meaningful impact on communities and industries.

About Business Boost Society:

Business Boost Society is a free online community and app designed to support entrepreneurs in overcoming barriers and scaling their businesses. The platform offers expert webinars, peer networking opportunities, and a comprehensive resource library to help members achieve their business.

