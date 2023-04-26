Trailblazing Cashback Program Pumps Up Restaurant Revenues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay News 9 interviewed the owners of iBuyXS , the fastest-growing company in Florida, as recognized by Inc 5000 . During their discussion, they revealed that they have expanded their business portfolio with a cutting-edge Fintech firm - Dinefits.

Dinefits , an innovative Cashback Restaurant Rewards Program, is the first of its kind. The program utilizes time-based rewards to encourage dining during slow times when restaurants need it most.

Dinefits is the best way to drive more customers to your business!

It is free for Diners and requires no coupons or barcodes. Once a Diner registers and links their credit card, that card serves as the coupon when they pay.

Diners can go to Dinefits.com to browse all the local cashback offers. When they go to a participating restaurant they pay their tab during the rewards window with their linked credit card and earn up to 20% or more cashback!

It is the most discreet and rewarding way to get paid to eat out. It's so stealth mode, people can use it on a first date or at a company dinner without anyone knowing they are receiving cashback.

The low merchant cost empowers local restaurants and staff to retain more of their revenues and thrive, unlike other third-party services.

Diners pay their full tab first, which means no diminished tips to servers. After the transaction is complete, they can view their cashback rewards on their Dinefits Diner dashboard.

For Servers, time-based offers can multiply tips during slower hours because Diners are incentivized with cashback.

Restaurants motivate foot traffic by increasing the reward. Because Dinefits is a credit card-linked reward system, that means no slowdown when the tab is paid.

No training, slow-downs, or reduced tips. The entire process is seamless and efficient. Servers won't even notice a difference, except that more Diners are showing up, meaning more tips.

About Dinefits, LLC:

Dinefits is a Free Cashback Restaurant Rewards Program local to the Tampa Bay Area. Dinefits empowers restaurants with the ability to provide cashback to diners in exchange for coming during their slower times.

