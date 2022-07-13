Trailblazing English Learning Platform Recognized as a 2022 Best For The World™ B Corporation in Workplace Category

Public Benefit Corporation EnGen gains international recognition for forging connections between career outcomes and immigrants' and refugees' English Language skills

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGen, a Certified Public Benefit Corporation that helps immigrant and refugee workers develop and apply critical language skills at work, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Best for the World™ B Corp™ in recognition of their exceptional positive impact on the workplace. The honor is granted by B Lab to Certified B Corporations (B Corps) based on those who rank in the top 5% of all B Corps internationally in their corresponding size group based on the evaluation of five impact areas —community, customers, environment, governance, and workers. EnGen was recognized for its mission to help immigrants, refugees, and speakers of other languages achieve economic mobility—and its internal company practices, including employee hiring and pay.

EnGen's platform helps immigrants, refugees, or speakers of other languages gain the English skills they need to advance their careers. With ten patents, EnGen's technology has served over four million learners since 2012. The mobile-first platform provides learners of any language background with effective, efficient, and accessible training so that they can pursue their career goals.

"96% of adult English learners in the United States lack access to the English instruction that would help them advance at their places of employment," said Dr. Katie Brown, founder and Chief Education Officer at EnGen. "To truly have inclusive workplaces, It is imperative that we create environments that help all workers, regardless of background, achieve economic mobility."

A recent study showed that 90% of EnGen learners have achieved at least one of their goals, and 79% ranked their job skill improvement at a 4 or 5 on a five-point scale. With hundreds of integrated pathways leveraging real-world content, the EnGen platform enables employees to communicate, understand job-specific information, and advance across a wide array of in-demand industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and construction.

EnGen helps learners achieve their academic and career goals through targeted English-language learning at Fortune 500 companies like Amazon; institutions like the University of Maryland and Queens Public Library; restaurant industry organizations like Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, and healthcare organizations like Maine Health. And in partnership with fellow B Corp Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform that enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees and unlock life-changing opportunities through learning programs, career development and one-on-one coaching, EnGen offers language learning to employees at additional Fortune 500 companies including Chipotle, Target and Walmart

Every year, Best for the World recognizes the top-performing B Corps creating the greatest positive impact through their businesses. More than a badge of honor, Best for the World provides an opportunity for recognized companies to share knowledge, learnings, and best practices with the B Corp community and businesses outside of the community to encourage innovation and transformation across the business sector. The full lists are available at bcorporation.net.

The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit network that certifies and mobilizes B Corps, which are businesses that meet high standards of positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Today, there are more than 5,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, unified by one common goal: building an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system.

"Each Best for the World edition is an opportunity to raise the bar for how businesses can and should operate to create real and lasting positive impact for their workers, customers, communities, and the environment," said Dan Osusky, Head of Standards and Insights at B Lab Global. "While no company is perfect and even the best companies can and should continue to strive to improve, the B Corps recognized as Best for the World can provide us all — standards setters, B Corps, non B Corps, and sustainability advocates — with inspiration on what true leadership in business can look like to make progress on addressing our current global challenges."

B Corp Certification doesn't just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall social and environmental impact of the company that stands behind it. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points on the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company's positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company's negative impact; change their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders; and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website.

About EnGen

EnGen is a Certified B Corporation that helps immigrants and refugees achieve self-sufficiency, economic mobility, civic participation, and a better quality of life through virtual English language education. Prior to launching in 2020, the award-winning language learning platform was built and refined for ten years and informed by data of over four million learners, and it features ten patents and has received a digital promises certification. Available on desktop, tablet and mobile, EnGen offers customized learning pathways that adapt to language level, real-world interests, and career goals. For more information about EnGen, visit www.getengen.com

About B Lab: B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 400,000 workers in over 5,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance, with over 10,000 companies using the legal framework. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.

