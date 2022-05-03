Trailblazing Financial Planners RetireUS Announces Groundbreaking New Wealth Management and Retirement Planning Technologies

In just four minutes, groundbreaking proprietary technology from RetireUS empowers individuals to define a clear path to financial freedom, for as little as $10/week.

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RetireUS is launching an exciting online platform designed to help Americans easily define a clear path toward financial freedom. The full-service program makes planning for retirement with a Certified Financial Planner™ more affordable than ever, with subscriptions available for as little as $10 / week.

RetireUS's free Retirement Checkpoint quiz allows users to begin their planning journey by completing a simple 4-minute multiple choice assessment. The results, pictured here,are summarized in a comprehensive yet easy-to-understand report. Each personalized report includes a retirement timeline, as well as an assessment on retirement pacing, tax planning, and overall planning risks. RetireUS's full-service virtual financial planning platform can be accessed from anywhere in the world through point and click functionality on desktop, tablet, or mobile devices. As a part of each plan, clients receive access to a convenient dashboard that centralizes all of their retirement accounts and information, and a Wealth Concierge team that is available both virtually and through messaging to support clients by reviewing accounts, updating plans and scheduling investment meetings.

Nearly half of Americans believe that working with a financial advisor is reserved for the wealthy, and current data reports that only 30% of consumers collaborate with a paid financial advisor.1 This is likely a result of their expensive price tag (on average, fee-based CFP's charge $5,000/ year). 2

RetireUS has a new solution that breaks down barriers through technology and innovation. Their free Retirement Checkpoint quiz allows users to begin their planning journey by completing a simple 4-minute multiple choice assessment. The quiz eliminates the need for a lengthy consultation, and instead, gathers information on the client's retirement progress, investment psychology, and savings behavior.

The Retirement Checkpoint immediately analyzes the client's data and generates a comprehensive report in an easy-to-understand format. Each personalized report includes a retirement timeline, as well as an assessment on retirement pacing, tax planning, and overall planning risks. Based on the results, the checkpoint builds a customized recommendation indicating which RetireUS subscription best suits the user's needs. This innovative approach reimagines traditional retirement planning, putting clients at the center of the financial planning process with a focus on ease and accessibility.

"The investment industry is notorious for keeping high-quality retirement advice reserved for those who are willing to pay an extreme premium and dedicate hours to an arduous financial planning process. RetireUS was built to shift that paradigm and make expert financial advice more accessible and cost effective. Our free Retirement Checkpoint gives clients the power to easily assess their own retirement progress and choose a planning relationship that aligns with their needs and budget." -Michael A Scarpati, CRPC Co-founder / CEO of RetireUS

With the launch of their full-service retirement advising platform, RetireUS is empowering individuals to define a clear path to financial freedom on their own terms and at their own pace. Their cutting-edge retirement planning technologies, including their free Retirement Checkpoint, can be accessed at retire.us

https://www.magnifymoney.com/blog/news/financial-advisors-cost-survey/ 1

https://financebuzz.com/fee-only-financial-advisor 2

