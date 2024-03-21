Trailblazing Forward: CEO Steven Lauber Elevates Trailhead Networks with Certified CMMC Professional Designation, Pioneering Support for DiB Companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailhead Networks, a technology and cybersecurity risk management firm, is proud to announce its CEO Steven Lauber, has achieved the Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) designation. This accomplishment demonstrates Trailhead's commitment to preparing companies in the Defense Industrial Base (DiB) as they seek to meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.

The CMMC program is designed to enhance cybersecurity across the defense supply chain, ensuring the protection of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). As CMMC enters the final rule making stages, navigating compliance requirements, and preparing for assessment is imperative for DiB companies to continue to work on Department of Defense (DoD) contracts. Attaining CCP certification allows Steven Lauber to participate on CMMC assessments, and further demonstrates his qualification to consult with companies as they implement their cybersecurity programs.

"CMMC Assessments are rigorous and require more documentation and evidence of control adoption than many organizations in the DiB realize," said Steven Lauber. "At Trailhead, we strive to provide a roadmap for our clients that is easy to understand and follow. The CCP certification process has provided a thorough understanding of the inter-workings of the CMMC assessment process, that I can use to prepare our clients."

Trailhead Networks remains committed to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and unparalleled support to DiB companies seeking to achieve and maintain CMMC compliance. With Steven Lauber's Certified CMMC Professional designation, the company reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in safeguarding the nation's critical defense infrastructure. The CCP shows a solid understanding of the assessment process, crucial for guiding organizations through the CMMC lifecycle.

ABOUT TRAILHEAD NETWORKS

Founded in Grand Rapids, MI in 2003, Trailhead Networks is a process-driven technology and cybersecurity risk management firm that specializes in taking the complexity, unexpected costs, and frustrations out of secure, reliable IT for security-minded businesses. The company's guiding principle is delivering robust security solutions, based on established frameworks, to allow businesses of all sizes, shapes, and budgets to take control of their cybersecurity posture.

