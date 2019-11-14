Trailblazing Journalist and Money Expert Nicole Lapin Teaches Audiences How to Banish Burnout and Find Balance - for Good

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Lapin joins the Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) as its newest exclusive speaker. The journalist and finance expert made a name for herself as the youngest-ever anchor on both CNN and CNBC. Today, she shares boundless advice from her career and personal journey to teach audiences how to tackle taboo subjects — like controlling your finances and mastering your relationships with people and work.

The New York Times bestselling author of Rich Bitch and Boss Bitch recently released her third and most personal book yet, Becoming Super Woman. Inside, she lays out an actionable, 12-step plan to guide you in taking control, including the skills we should (but often don't) learn growing up — from productivity hacks to boundary setting.

After a meteoric rise and trying to do it all, Lapin hit her rock bottom. As a speaker, she's explains how she overcame adversity, reversed burnout, and got control of her finances. "Whoever told you money can't buy happiness was probably not good at managing it," says Lapin.

Sharing her own personal journey through breakdowns and battling finances, Lapin draws on raw and often hilariously real stories from her career. She uses her expertise to not only teach the language of money in plain English, but also to illustrate the reality of burnout and its negative impact on a company's bottom line. "Self-care is the biggest asset or liability in our career," Lapin says. "When it's on point it can help us soar, and when it's neglected it can bring us down faster than anything else."

In her signature witty and approachable style, Lapin explains to audiences how to:

Get your financial life together, once and for all.

Banish burnout and achieve true balance – for good.

Take back control of your life and career by focusing on self-care.

Currently, Lapin is the host of CW's business reality competition show, Hatched. Recently, she became Redbook's first-ever money columnist – and contributes regular financial reports to The Dr. Oz Show, Good Morning America, and The Steve Harvey Show. She also won the "Money Expert of the Year" competition for the second year in a row and is the first-ever female winner.

