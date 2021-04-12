Trailblazing Off-Leash Dog Park And Bar Concept - Fetch Park - Is Coming To Columbus, Georgia This Fall

Since 2016, The Cotton Companies, a Columbus-based innovative sustainable-minded real estate organization led by President Chris Woodruff, has been paving the revitalization and development of the city through adaptive reuse conversions that honor architectural, cultural and historical context to create developments that provide a sound financial return, are aesthetically pleasing, rooted in history, culture, people and place and enhance the community. After recently announcing their groundbreaking of Highside Market , a culinary and cultural hub located less than a half-mile away, The Cotton Companies is pleased to continue that charge with this soon-to-be-named project, an indoor-outdoor, mixed-use development located in the city's Uptown area, just south of Piedmont Hospital and sitting directly on the Dragonfly Trail, a multimodal urban trail system connecting Columbus' neighborhoods and businesses to outdoor parks and entertainment, and enabling an automobile-free lifestyle for residents.

Similarly, Fetch Park has been taking the Atlanta area by storm since the dog park and bar concept founded by Stephen Ochs opened its doors in 2018 after a 5-year journey. Fetch currently has a flagship location in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward, located near The Beltline, and will be opening expansion locations in Alpharetta and Buckhead this summer with other expansion parks set to open this year in Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta's West Midtown. Now, Fetch is partnering with The Cotton Companies for the opening of their fourth location in Columbus, Georgia in Fall 2021.

Fetch in Uptown Columbus will be the ultimate place to "Unleash and Unwind ®" for both humans and pups, offering an expansive greenspace and a full-service bar with coffee, beer, wine, and spirits. The greenspace will be covered in durable, mud-free field turf and will feature cooling stations, a bath area, shaded seating, multiple Ultra Bright Outdoor Televisions, Wifi throughout, as well as attendants, called "Bark Rangers," that ensure the safety of all dogs and guests and maintain the grounds. The full-service bar will operate out of a vintage Airstream. Fetch will combine the development's industrial look-and-feel with Fetch's signature old-school minor-league baseball field design that serves as a nod to founder Ochs' baseball past. The BARk will sport murals, concessions at the airstream, fences that enclose the space, and illuminated signage.

"As we continue to revitalize and bring growth to Columbus' Uptown area, this new project was a natural next step. This is of course possible because of our fantastic partnership with Fetch, but also because our own city's leadership, including Columbus' Mayor, City Manager and City Council truly believe in and support progressive community development," says Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies. "With all of our stakeholders aligned in this vision, I couldn't think of a more ideal partner than Fetch to serve as the focal point of community in Uptown and ultimately, Columbus as a whole".

"We are excited to partner with The Cotton Companies to make Fetch happen in Columbus, says Stephen Ochs. We feel Fetch's community driven approach to inner city green space is a perfect addition to such an energetic and outdoor focused city, and that this will be a big win for us, for The Cotton Companies, and most importantly, for the people of Columbus."

Fetch is free for humans to enter and enjoy with a membership system for dogs. Entrance to the park for pups ranges from a daily $10 option, to monthly and annual membership options. All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file and be spayed or neutered to enter the property. You can find more information about Fetch Park's entry requirements at www.FetchPark.com .

Fetch will open Fall 2021 at 1432 5th Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Additional details on the Fetch opening and this new mixed-use development to come.

About Cotton Companies: Founded in 2016, The Cotton Companies is a Columbus-based real estate development and investment firm that creates community, human connection, and prosperity through the built environment. They focus on commercial development, stabilized asset investment and adaptive reuse conversions that honor architectural, cultural and historic context. Their flexible, entrepreneurial and aggressive approach to real estate development focuses on adaptive reuse, sustainability and transformative change. The end result is an asset that provides a sound financial return, is aesthetically pleasing, rooted in its history, culture, people, and place and enhances the community it calls home. https://www.thecottoncompanies.com .

SOURCE The Cotton Companies