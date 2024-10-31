Trailblazing Texas Allied Healthcare Training Provider Expands to Garland to Address Community Needs

To meet the demand for highly trained, compassionate medical professionals, The College of Health Care Professions opens a third campus in the Dallas and Fort Worth metro area

GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increasing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) is opening a third campus in the Dallas metropolitan area. This newest campus, based in Garland, will be the 10th CHCP campus in Texas, joining existing campuses in Dallas and Fort Worth to provide students with access to in demand health programs, including certificate programs in Medical Assisting or Phlebotomy, as well as an associate degree completion program in Health & Medical Administrative Services (HMAS).

The National Center for Health Workforce Analysis estimates that demand for allied health workers will increase by 17% by 2036, which only further exacerbates current pressures on healthcare systems as 85% of hospitals, medical groups, home health providers, and other healthcare facilities already report shortages of allied health care workers.

"We are thrilled to further expand and open our doors to the community in and around Garland and partner with a growing group of healthcare providers," said Eric Bing, Chancellor of CHCP. "Our mission is to provide students with top-tier education and hands-on training, to empower them to excel in the rapidly growing healthcare field. The opening of this campus represents a significant milestone in our continued efforts to meet the rising demand for healthcare professionals."

The new Garland campus, located at 630 W. I-30, Garland, TX 775053, will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will offer a comprehensive range of programs tailored to prepare students for successful careers in healthcare.

"The healthcare demands and workforce needs of the DFW region continue to grow, requiring an increased pipeline of talented and qualified workers," said Trish Robles, practice manager at Texas Physicians Primary Care. "CHCP has been a trusted partner in supporting our staffing needs and helping us meet the demand for qualified, compassionate healthcare workers in our community. The new Garland Campus will help grow this talent pipeline and expand opportunities to areas in need."

For more information about the new Garland campus and enrollment opportunities, please visit www.chcp.edu.

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu.

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)