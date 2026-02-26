Trailborn Hotels & Resorts Appoints Paul Eckert as Chief Operations Officer, Strengthening Leadership Ahead of Brand's Expansion in the Western US

The leading outdoor hospitality brand continues to build a best-in-class team ahead of upcoming openings in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Mendocino, California

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailborn Hotels & Resorts , The Official Hotel of the Great Outdoors™ , today announced the appointment of seasoned hospitality executive Paul Eckert as Chief Operations Officer. Eckert joins Trailborn as the brand accelerates its national expansion, including highly anticipated openings in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Mendocino, California.

Courtesy of Trailborn Hotels & Resorts

Eckert will oversee operations across Trailborn's growing portfolio, partnering closely with on-property leadership to ensure operational excellence and a guest experience that reflects Trailborn's commitment to thoughtful design, curated programming, and deep connection to place.

Eckert brings three decades of experience leading resort and independent hotel operations nationwide. Most recently, as Executive Vice President of Operations & Business Intelligence at Davidson Hospitality Group, he oversaw a portfolio spanning Florida to Hawaii, managing thirteen assets with $400M in top-line revenue and $100M in NOI. Eckert is recognized for driving operational performance, fostering team engagement, and delivering measurable improvements in guest satisfaction and revenue.

"Paul is a proven leader with a deep understanding of how to scale operations without compromising guest experience or culture," said Mike Weiss and Ben Weinberg, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Trailborn Hotels & Resorts. "As we enter our next chapter with larger, more complex resort-style properties like Trailborn Jackson Hole and a multi-property campus in Mendocino, Paul's operational rigor, track record of achieving top guest satisfaction, and passion for hospitality make him the ideal partner to help us build enduring systems, empower our on-property teams, and deliver exceptional guest experiences. Just as importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy, and humility, which is deeply aligned with how we build our teams and our brand."

Prior to Davidson, Eckert served as Vice President of Operations at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where he built out the Lifestyle Vertical for strategic growth. During his 15-year tenure at Omni Hotels & Resorts, he oversaw development and operations across multiple properties. Throughout his career, Eckert has consistently driven growth and championed leadership development.

Eckert's appointment comes as Trailborn continues its growth trajectory, ahead of the spring opening of Hill House at Trailborn Mendocino, a design-driven coastal retreat, and the summer debut of Trailborn Jackson Hole, the brand's first ski resort and four-season mountain destination.

For more information and to stay up to date with the brand's upcoming openings, visit www.trailborn.com .

ABOUT TRAILBORN HOTELS & RESORTS

Trailborn Hotels & Resorts is one of the fastest-growing brands in hospitality, bringing boutique hotels and resorts built for adventure to the great American outdoors. Each Trailborn puts guests at the heart of the country's most extraordinary destinations – from national parks to coastal cliffs, and snow-capped mountains to sun-soaked beaches – and combines elevated design with local experiences to create unforgettable moments. Founded by Mike Weiss and Ben Weinberg, Trailborn offers design-forward accommodations inspired by each property's unique locale, experience-driven programming, curated food & beverage offerings, and insightful onsite teams to help visitors chart their exploration. Trailborn's portfolio includes Trailborn Surf & Sound in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina; Trailborn Grand Canyon in Williams, Arizona; Trailborn Highlands in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains; and forthcoming properties in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Mendocino, California.

