Trailer Bridge Appoints John Wroby as Chief Operating Officer

Wroby, who joined Trailer Bridge in 2012, came onboard as Director of Brokerage Operations, and then promoted in 2015 to the role of Vice President of Logistics. "Not only is John a trusted leader, he consistently delivers results. He has been instrumental in Trailer Bridge's success and growth in recent years and is uniquely qualified to drive the company forward, while keeping our focus on operational excellence," said Mitch Luciano, Chief Executive Officer. "I have tremendous confidence in John's ability to align our operations practices with our expansion targets throughout North America and see it through."

In his time at Trailer Bridge, Wroby has overseen the tremendous growth of company's domestic logistics division, both in terms of business and headcount. Prior to joining Trailer Bridge, Wroby's background included the roles of Regional Manager and Director of Brokerage and Sales for Eleets Transportation, a logistics and supply firm formerly located in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Trailer Bridge's strategy in recent years has proven to be a winning combination of innovation and customer service," said Wroby. "I am incredibly proud of what we've achieved and excited to help lead the company into its next phase of growth throughout North America and the Caribbean. We have no plans to slow down our progress and have the right team, talent, and forward thinking to make it happen."

ABOUT TRAILER BRIDGE

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Trailer Bridge, Inc. is an asset-owned, leading shipping and logistics firm providing services in ocean, truckload, intermodal, expedited, specialized cargo, vehicles, over-dimensional, warehousing, and transloading services. Trailer Bridge has offices in Jacksonville, FL, Charleston, SC; Chicago, IL; San Juan, Puerto Rico; the Dominican Republic; and the US Virgin Islands.

Trailer Bridge is a recipient of the 2018 Silver Bell Humanitarian Award. The company was voted "Best Places to Work" in 2016 and voted number one in 2017 in Jacksonville.

RELATED LINKS

http://www.trailerbridge.com

http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville/news/2017/05/23/these-are-jacksonvilles-best-places-to-work-2017.html

TRAILER BRIDGE CONTACT:

Indie B. Bollman

Director of corporate Development

T: 904 751 7142

E: ibollman@trailerbridge.com

www.trailerbridge.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trailer-bridge-appoints-john-wroby-as-chief-operating-officer-300642075.html

SOURCE Trailer Bridge, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.trailerbridge.com

