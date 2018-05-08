Trailer Bridge Expands Integrated Logistics Business with Opening of Cincinnati Office

The Cincinnati branch will be headed up by Branch Manager Steven Grguric. A native of the Cincinnati area, Grguric joined Trailer Bridge in April 2018 and has an impressive background in the logistics and supply chain industry. Grguric, who is experienced in establishing and building successful teams, has established his team and began operations. "Bringing our Cincinnati office online is very exciting for the team here. I'm thrilled to be a part of Trailer Bridge's expansion throughout all of North America," says Grguric.

The Trailer Bridge team in Cincinnati officially opened doors on May 1, 2018, representing just one of many steps Trailer Bridge has successfully taken during recent years to grow and improve the overall experience for their clients. "The mission we set a few years back was to continue to expand on the success we have experienced in our logistics and ocean services. We are incredibly excited about this continued growth and are thrilled to open up our new Cincinnati office, with many more to come in the months ahead. Our growth and customer support is clearly a sign we're doing something very right," according to Trailer Bridge CEO and President, Mitch Luciano.

ABOUT TRAILER BRIDGE

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Trailer Bridge, Inc. is an asset-owned, leading shipping and logistics firm providing services in ocean, truckload, intermodal, expedited, specialized cargo, vehicles, over-dimensional, warehousing, and transloading services. Trailer Bridge has offices in Jacksonville, FL; Cincinnati, OH; Chicago, IL; San Juan, Puerto Rico; the Dominican Republic; and the US Virgin Islands.

Trailer Bridge is a recipient of the 2018 Silver Bell Humanitarian Award. The company was voted "Best Places to Work" in 2016 and voted number one in 2017 in Jacksonville.

