Trailer Bridge Expands U.S. Footprint with Office Openings in Los Angeles, Raleigh and Fayetteville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailer Bridge, a leading provider of North American transportation and logistics services is pleased to announce the opening of three new US brokerage offices. New offices are located in Los Angeles, CA, Raleigh, North Carolina and Fayetteville, Arkansas. These openings mark six new facilities that Trailer Bridge has opened in 2019 and its 15th location in North America.

"The decision to expand our presence in each of these markets was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Mitch Luciano, CEO. "With strong and diverse talent pools in these areas, we're able to expand geographic access to our customers across the U.S., while supporting the rapid growth of our domestic brokerage business," continued Luciano.

"Opening these new offices highlights the direction of our investments, demand for resources and focus on offering superior customer-centric transportation solutions in these dynamic and growing markets," shared Eric Masotti, Vice President of Logistics.

To support the company's business momentum, initial focus for the offices is to build sales and customer experience teams. The offices are consistent with the company's service-oriented, innovative and fun work environments. To learn more about available positions and join the team, visit Trailer Bridge's careers page.

About Trailer Bridge

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Trailer Bridge is an asset-owned, leading shipping and logistics firm providing services in ocean, truckload, intermodal, expedited, specialized cargo, vehicles, over-dimensional, warehousing, and transloading services. Trailer Bridge has offices in Jacksonville, FL; Cincinnati, OH; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Harrisburg, PA; Houston, TX; Fayetteville, AR; Raleigh, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Minneapolis, MN; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Contact: Ilona Fischer, 904-751-8661, ifischer@trailerbridge.com

SOURCE Trailer Bridge

Related Links

http://www.trailerbridge.com

